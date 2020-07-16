El Paso County residents are split over the mask mandate issued by Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday, with some bristling at what they consider an infringement on their personal choice and others rejoicing at what they saw as an overdue safeguard against the coronavirus.
Some elected officials said they welcomed it as a way to protect variances that have allowed increased business activity in El Paso County. The increased percentage of residents testing positive for the virus and the increase in the rate of people testing positive has put the county at risk of having renewed restrictions that could set back the economic recovery.
If the variances are revoked, that progress, including the resumption of indoor dining and reopening of gyms, could be lost, Mayor John Suthers said.
"If masks can make a difference, this is something we have to try," he said. "... We ought to do it whether or not it's a legal mandate."
Enforcement of the mandate won't be a high priority for Colorado Springs police, Suthers said.
"From a priority standpoint this is going to be the lowest of the lowest," he said.
However, police officers will respond if a business calls because a customer has refused to wear a mask and it has turned into a confrontation, Suthers said.
Not wearing a mask inside a business could be considered trespassing, Polis said.
"If somebody were to run into a store naked or without a mask, they are trespassing," he said.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter it would not be issuing citations for not wearing a mask, although it encourages residents to wear them.
"These are trying times in many aspects for law enforcement. We cannot afford to take actions that further erode the public trust in us," the Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter. "As such, the official position of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is to continue to educate the public on the benefits of wearing face coverings in enclosed public places.
"We will stress that wearing a mask will slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We will not, however, be expending resources of the (Sheriff's Office) on issuing citations to individuals not wearing masks."
Masks won't be optional on city buses, with Mountain Metro Transit saying it will enforcing the mandate starting Friday. Anyone not wearing a mask will not be allowed to board a bus, except for children 10 and younger and those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.
Initially, health experts discounted the benefits of wearing a mask, especially when there was a shortage and even medical workers were going without. Now, though, they recommend wearing a mask in public as an effective way to keep from spreading the disease that already has killed more than 135,000 Americans.
Colorado Springs City Council had been weighing a mask mandate earlier this week at the request of the business community, but will no longer have to officially weigh in, which came as a relief to City Council President Richard Skorman.
Skorman said he appreciated Polis' mandate because he thought a mask order should come from the governor and public health officials rather than the council.
He also appreciated the order as a business owner: Poor Richard's books, toys and restaurants.
Although most people have been wearing masks at the shops' request, five to 10 people a day argue with the staff about it. Now the staff can cite state law when they ask customers to wear a mask provided for free by the businesses, he said.
Skorman also said he felt most people will be willing to comply with the order, even after residents protested a potential mask mandate on the steps of City Hall earlier this week.
"I just feel like people, as a courtesy to their fellow residents will be willing to make this sacrifice," he said.
Carrie Baker, owner of Tera Verde Boutique in downtown, said she was ecstatic about the order.
"It's going to make it easier to communicate and everybody is all on the same page," she said.
The women's clothing store started requiring masks when they reopened after the statewide stay-at-home order was lifted May 1 and they have given away free masks to those who don't bring one with them to the shop, she said. Most people have been understanding of the store's decision, she said.
"We don't want to be the cause of the spread," she said.
Colorado Springs resident Julia Cooks said she would not follow the new state mandate, which she considers an infringement on her rights.
"It’s my choice as a human being," she said.
She would rather shop online than comply with businesses' request that she wear a mask, she said.
If the right steps were taken to deal with the pandemic in the first place, the new mandate would not be necessary, she said.
"Now I am being punished," she said.
Jim Zietlow, a retired military pandemic response planner, also opposed the mask mandate because he believes it will give residents a false sense of security. They won't stay 6 to 9 feet apart in public places, which, he said, is far more effective than wearing a mask.
He is especially concerned that residents who are at the highest risk of complications from the virus, such as senior citizens and those with other medical conditions, will place far more faith in masks than they should.
"I am scared to death for those with comorbidities and the senior citizens they are going to go out with a mask on that is going to leak like chicken wire," he said.
Others posting on social media said the order was overdue and thanked the governor.
"The sooner we mask up, every one of us, the sooner we don't have to worry about COVID at all and the economy can recover and bloom again. WEAR A MASK," said Nick Marsh, on Facebook.