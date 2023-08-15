In the culmination of a months-long contention between competing racial, military and geographic communities of interest, the El Paso County Redistricting Commission has selected a final map outlining new commissioner districts.

The redistricting commission, consisting of the five members of the El Paso Board of Commissioners, said it selected the map from three finalist maps because it best accommodated the needs of the most prominent "communities of interest" — including keeping Fountain and Fort Carson in one district and consolidating southeast Colorado Springs precincts in another — brought forth by residents over the four-month process.

The request to keep together southeast Colorado Springs, defined by residents as a group of 30 voter precincts west and northwest of the Colorado Springs Airport that each have a minority population of 45% or greater, dominated public input.

The move could lead to a potentially further left-leaning district, laying the foundation for the first Democratic commissioner in 50 years.

One other prominent resident request, however, was not included in the new map.

Many residents argued against joining Monument and Manitou Springs, Old Colorado City and other southwest communities in one district, District 3, claiming that the small business- and tourism industry-saturated westside, heavy with historic districts, does not align culturally or geographically with Monument.

Residents also said the move decreases competitiveness in District 3 — which Commissioner Stan VanderWerf narrowly won after a late push by his Democratic opponent in 2016 — in favor of Republicans.

“You opted to put yourselves in that very difficult position of operating against your instincts," said former state Sen. Pete Lee, a Democrat from Colorado Springs and current resident of District 3. Lee sponsored the 2021 House bill that outlines county redistricting guidelines, which encourages the use of an independent advisory commission during the process.

"When I see the map with District 3 containing those orphan detached (Monument) precincts, it seems to violate the basic rules of contiguity and a classic case of gerrymandering," Lee said.

Commissioners have routinely cited the wildland-urban interface, where wildfire-prone areas meet residential development from Manitou Springs to the Tri-Lakes region, as a crucial community of interest and reasoning for the move.

VanderWerf on Tuesday said that given the vast number of interests in and size of El Paso County, that give-and-take was inevitable and that the new map accommodates many other resident requests, like keeping the Patty Jewett neighborhood in one district and keeping smaller municipalities intact.

Monument was split between two districts under the former map, he said.

“We have actually incorporated a lot of features that were recommended to us," VanderWerf said. "To be fair, it just wasn’t possible to recommend everything and, in fact, many of the (public) comments were in conflict with each other.”