El Paso County Public Health has hired a new medical director.
Dr. Robin Johnson has replaced Dr. Chris Nevin-Woods, who retired last month after holding the title for about two years, said Public Health spokeswoman Danielle Oller. Johnson’s first day was July 2, Oller said Thursday.
Johnson previously worked for the Colorado Springs Fire Department as the deputy medical director for the Community and Public Health Division, where she worked on initiatives connecting those in need with community resources, according to a news release from county Public Health.
Her 26 years of health care experience in the Pikes Peak region includes more than two decades spent practicing emergency medicine at UCHealth Memorial Hospital. She was also medical director at Mission Medical Center and has served on boards for local organizations, including TESSA of Colorado Springs and Community Health Partnership.
“Dr. Robin Johnson brings a wealth of experience and a passion for public health,” county Public Health Director Dan Martindale said in a statement.
“We are thrilled to welcome her to El Paso County Public Health.”
The announcement comes three days after the agency announced that Martindale, who’s worked for the department for 23 years, would retire at the end of August. His interim replacement will be Susan Wheelan, one of the department’s two deputy directors.
