The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is looking for citizen volunteers to apply for a vacant position on its land use and development advisory board.

The county Planning Commission, normally consisting of nine regular members and up to five associate members, is charged with reviewing applications related to development and zoning in the county and makes recommendations to the county commissioners based on compatibility with the Master Plan, which was adopted in 2021 and outlines strategies for managing growth.

The application can also be mailed to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners Attn: Ingrid Mobley 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208 ingridmobley@elpasoco.com

All regular and associate members are volunteers and are appointed by county commissioners.

The vacancy was created by the departure of Brian Risley, an architect who previously served as the Planning Commission chair before being elected to the Colorado Springs City Council earlier this month.

Planning Commission meetings are held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the Pikes Peak Regional Building just east of Memorial Park.

The application form can be found online at https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer and should be emailed to Volunteer@elpasoco.com or faxed to 719-520-6397 by May 12.