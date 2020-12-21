El Paso County officials are calling on the state to reopen indoor dining and pushing back on the state's recently finalized certification program meant to allow businesses to operate at higher capacities than otherwise allowed under coronavirus restrictions, saying the program is too expensive for local government and business owners.
In a letter sent Sunday to Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Commission Chairman Mark Waller and others asked for indoor dining of all restaurants to be reopened, saying it would be a much more efficient solution and offer immediate business relief.
"The five-star program as proposed to reward businesses for adhering to COVID public health restrictions is onerous, expensive, and not an effective solution for restaurants," Suthers said, in an official statement to the media.
The officials asked the governor to allow 25% capacity of indoor dining with a maximum of two households per table and to increase capacity limits to 50% in two weeks if the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
"The decline in cases in recent weeks, including over the Thanksgiving holiday (when restaurants were open), shows Coloradans are listening and continue to be committed to doing the right thing," the letter said.
Officials said in the letter the approved certification program would cost local governments $500,000 just to complete the restaurant inspections and assumes community partners could contribute employee time in kind. Local government would have to spend more on a program administrator, inspector trainer, marketing and other costs, the letter said.
Businesses could be required to purchase expensive air-filtration systems under the program and that could keep them from seeing a cost benefit to reopening, the letter said.
Officials also argued in the letter that restaurants could give residents a place to gather safely and prevent the outbreaks at in-home gatherings.
COVID-19 cases across El Paso County have been declining since Dec. 9 and are down to about 854 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks from 1,279 cases per 100,000 over two weeks at the peak. The number over cases is still well above the summer peak, with 6,240 COVID-19 cases over two weeks total.