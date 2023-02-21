The El Paso County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved plans for 38 new single-family residential lots spanning over 100 acres in northeast El Paso County.

The roughly 113-acre site is set to become the Eagleview Subdivision and lies southeast of the intersection of Arroya Lane and Raygor Road, just west of the Falcon area, and will include average lot sizes of 2.95 acres with a minimum size of 2.5 acres, according to project documents.

The plan, brought forth by applicant PT Eagleview LLC, is 15 years in the making. An original and very similar proposal for the subdivision was approved by commissioners in 2008, but expired. During that time, the board also approved to rezone the area from RR-5 to RR-2.5, documents show.

Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the plan, with Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. absent, following pushback from two residents over water supply and evacuation concerns — two points of contention plaguing other development plans in the Black Forest and Falcon areas.

"We've heard from the water and traffic perspectives that those items have actually been considered, and there are plans in place ... to make sure that (those elements) meet all requirements," Commissioner Carrie Geitner, whose district encompasses the development, said following staff reports.

Project documents show that individual wells will provide water from the Dawson aquifer to the subdivision and must be managed by the property owner.

The groundwater in the county is a finite resource and while the county's master water plan requires developers to prove 300 years of water supply, developers only have to prove water rights on paper and do not have to prove water yield for 300 years.

The applicant's letter of intent asserts that “the 300-year supply of water for the subject property appears to be more than adequate for full buildout.”

Before motioning to approve the plan, Geitner told constituents that the board's job is not to take action based on opinion, but to determine if an applicant meets development requirements.

"We have a very specific role here, which is intertwined with the courts and the things that happen at the state level," Geitner said. "Whether we agree or disagree with (regulations) ... it is the right of the applicant to use that to prove water sufficiency."

Jessica Mondragon, a resident whose home neighbors the proposed subdivision, said the addition of homes and subsequent vehicles on the road could cause overcrowding in the event of an evacuation.

"Due to the fire hazard (residents) have off of Raygor Road, that is our No. 1 concern — how we safely egress our neighborhood," Mondragon said.

According to a county staff report, the developer has been authorized to provide multiple "temporary" emergency access routes until the expansion of Stapleton Drive, which connects to Arroya Drive, connects with Briargate Parkway to serve as an alternative east-west corridor to Woodmen Road. County staff also said the Falcon Fire Protection District has consented to the temporary access routes.