El Paso County was granted $125 million in federal relief funds to cover expenses related to the coronavirus and expects to share those funds with all cities and towns in the county, including Colorado Springs and Monument, officials said Tuesday.
County officials expect to keep 55% of the funds, or about $84 million, to cover its costs and share the remaining 45% -- $41 million -- with the cities and towns, Nikki Simmons, county controller told El Paso County commissioners Tuesday. The disbursement among municipalities will be based on population, she reported. Colorado Springs is expected to receive $37 million, the largest portion of the funds.
All of the county commissioners informally supported sharing the federal funds with local partners. An official vote on the issue is to be May 5.
"This is a chance for us to show the ways we can all be in this together," commissioner Cami Bremer said.
The federal funding will be restricted to costs directly associated to coronavirus expenses or relief, Simmons said. The funding cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue, she said.
The county will likely use some of it's funding to cover public health expenses as well as payroll expenses for public safety employees, human service employees and other responding to the coronavirus crisis, Simmons said. The county can use the funding to cover teleworking costs, employee paid leave and sick time, and grants for small businesses, she said.
The funds could also be spent to ensure the county can rent space to hold elections in buildings that allow for social distancing, among other uses, she said.
The federal relief funds must be spent by the end of the year or be returned to the U.S. Treasury, Simmons said.
Commission Chairman Mark Waller lauded the federal government for giving local governments flexibility to use the funds as needed.
"We are not going to get a whole lot more guidance. ... I think it’s a great thing they haven’t put a whole lot in terms of guardrails on this money," he said.
But several commissioners expressed concern about continued measures that keep some businesses closed and prohibit some gatherings.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez read a formal statement calling for a letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking for a waiver from some of the statewide restrictions. Keeping nonessential businesses such as restaurants closed, contributes to financial hardship for thousands of people when the businesses could be reopened safely, he said. Polis' 'Safer at Home' order continues restrictions from his expired 'Stay at Home' order that limits restaurants to pickup and delivery service.
"Poverty also kills," Gonzalez said.
The rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in Colorado Springs was much lower than Eagle County, which has been granted a waiver, he said.
"I believe it is the right thing to do and still the safe thing to do," Gonzalez said of allowing restaurants to open dine-in services.
As of Tuesday, Colorado Springs had 123 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, per 100,000 residents. Eagle County had 974 cases per 100,000, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data showed.
The board will seek legal advice about requesting a waiver from the state after hearing from El Paso County Public Health officials, county spokesman Ryan Parsell said.
About 15 residents pleaded with commissioners Tuesday to allow more normal activities.
Music educator Marsha Brower was among those called on the county to allow in-person education, summer camps and parades.
"There really is no basis for this," she said of the restrictions.
Jason Lupo, with Full Armour Swim Team, said remote connection through technology was not a replacement for in-person connection that youth sports can help provide.
"I urgently ask that you not forget about youth in youth sports. ... I urge you to reopen El Paso County," he said.
Greg Lopez, former district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Colorado office, estimated 30% of the small businesses that have shut down will not reopen.
"The life blood of any community is small business," he said.