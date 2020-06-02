El Paso County Commissioners voiced their support for peaceful protesters that have filled Colorado Springs streets in recent days to condemn the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota.
“I join the protesters in speaking out against the crimes that were committed against George Floyd, they were unspeakable and terrible,” Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said Tuesday.
The commissioners also called on crowds during their regular meeting to remain peaceful in their demonstrations and not to participate in rioting.
“We do not need more damage, more deaths, more destruction,” VanderWerf said.
Commissioner Cami Bremer asked parents to use this moment in history to talk with their children about how to love those who are different from them.
“I just wanted to encourage everyone to look for the good and look for ways to love on your neighbors,” Bremer said.