An expansion adding hundreds of new homes to the Sterling Ranch neighborhood south of Black Forest moved forward with official approval by the El Paso Board of County Commissioners Tuesday.

Commissioners voted 4-0, with Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez absent, to approve a preliminary plan proposing 761 single-family residences on 320 acres east of Vollmer Road and adjacent to the future extension of Briargate Parkway in connection to Stapleton Road. Nearby residents voiced concern that the development is encroaching on farming activities.

"I understand it can be very frustrating in your way of life to have these houses come up, but I do believe the developer has made the appropriate adjustments," Commissioner Holly Williams told residents before approval.

The plan also includes a 35-acre kindergarten through eighth grade school, a 12-acre elementary school — both expected to incorporate into Academy District 20 — and 65 acres of parks and open space, project documents show.

Concurrent with the approval of the preliminary plan, commissioners approved two separate rezoning requests that underlie the 761 units. Members voted 4-0 to approve rezoning a 301-acre parcel from five-acre lots to higher-density RS-5000 zoning for single-family detached housing, which will hold 740 homes, said Jennifer Shagin of N.E.S. Inc., representing developer Classic Homes.

Commissioners separately voted 4-0 to approve the rezoning of a 35-acre parcel along the southern boundary of the subdivision from five-acre lots to half-acre lots, with a 50-foot buffer and 100-foot setback, as a density transition with the five-acre lots of Pawnee Rancheros neighborhood to the south.

Roughly 19 of the 35 acres were included in the preliminary plan approved Tuesday, while the remaining acres “will be included in a future” plan, documents said.

The expansion will be served by the Falcon Area Water and Wastewater Authority "via an (intergovernmental agreement) with the Sterling Ranch Metropolitan District," county Senior Planner Kari Parsons said Tuesday.

“The county attorney’s office and the state engineer have made a recommendation for water sufficiency for the development,” Parsons told the Planning Commission last month.

According to project documents, each home will require an average 0.4 acre-feet of water per year, and, because FAWWA recently acquired roughly 1,025 acre-feet for 300 years from three other districts, it has “more than sufficient water supply to meet the needs of Sterling Ranch … on the 300-year basis.”

The 761 homes and two schools will generate roughly 11,000 average daily trips to the area, said county Senior Engineer Jeff Rice.

The three-part request was more narrowly approved in April by the El Paso County Planning Commission, an advisory board to the county commission, when several members voted against the half-acre lot rezone and overall preliminary plan due to "unacceptable" density transitions to the farming community south of the subdivision.

Stasia Erickson, a 13-year neighbor who spoke in opposition to the plan in April, requested on Tuesday that the developer change the southern half-acre-lot density transition to 2.5-acre lots and repeated her belief that her quality of life has diminished due to trespassers feeding and touching her livestock and that school traffic and foot traffic on a proposed trail running near her property would increase noise, crime and waste in the area.

"In the last couple of years, many unleashed dogs have broken through my fence, attacking and killing my alpacas and chickens," Erickson said.

"What's going to happen to our wells?" another neighbor, Theresa Johnson, asked. "There's a water shortage; it's a big deal."

Andrea Barlow, also with N.E.S. Inc., told commissioners that the five-acre-lot Pawnee Rancheros neighborhood is already surrounded by other high-density developments, and that the Sterling Ranch expansion would actually be the only adjacent development with any density transition.

"I don't think it needs to be anything more than what's already been approved in the sketch plan," Barlow said.

That sketch plan was first approved in 2008 and was amended last year to cap Sterling Ranch at 4,800 homes on over 1,400 acres.

Barlow also said the water servicing the development will be drawn from different aquifers than those that support the neighbors' domestic wells.

Commissioner Carrie Geitner said the sketch plan details, including the lots and their buffering, were likely discussed with concerned residents before approval 15 years ago.

"To go back and change those discussions now is a little bit concerning to me because we want to have consistency. We want property owners to understand what we're looking for and be consistent with that," Geitner said.