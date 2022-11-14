A complex, multifront battle over a dormant railroad from Pueblo to Minturn and Eagle continues to simmer.

The Tennessee Pass rail line, built in 1881 and taken out of service in 1997, recently attracted interest in reviving the line from a company wanting to ship grain from its large agricultural holdings in eastern Colorado to West Coast flour mills and from a company interested in reestablishing passenger service from southern Colorado about 220 miles northwest to the Eagle-Vail area, something not seen since 1964.

The Colorado Pacific Railroad, a subsidiary of agricultural giant KCVN, brought up the idea of reactivating the line in 2018 when it asked the federal Surface Transportation Board to force the Union Pacific Railroad to sell the line for $10 million, saying the line had been effectively abandoned.

Federal railroad rules allow such forced sales as part of a statutory mandate to preserve railroads and their rights of way where possible.

That’s how KCVN and the Colorado Pacific acquired the Towner line, a dormant rail line in southeastern Colorado, to serve the agricultural company’s needs for transporting harvested grain from its 135,000 acres of farmland in Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico. The railroad company tried to get permission to run its grain trains through Pueblo and over Tennessee Pass to Western grain markets.

But the Surface Transportation Board denied the attempt to force a sale after Union Pacific declined KCVN’s $10 million offer, saying it was in negotiations with the Rio Grande Pacific Corp. to lease the tracks for passenger service.

Sara Thompson Cassidy, Rio Grande Pacific community liaison for Tennessee Pass, told The Gazette that the potential for passenger service over the Tennessee Pass line is still being studied.

“We believe the existing rail line could play a role in state and local passenger and freight transportation plans, as well as broader community and economic development plans, workforce housing access and commuter needs, climate action goals, and more within this transportation corridor that links world class recreation and resorts, higher education institutions, airports and communities,” said Cassidy.

The Surface Transportation Board denied Rio Grande Pacific’s request for an expedited lease deal, saying there was too much controversy and negative public comment to fit under the “Notice of Exemption” standards. But the STB did not reject the proposal altogether, and the door is still open for a new application.

One of the reasons for the large number of negative public comments was a false rumor that the Colorado, Midland & Pacific railroad, a newly formed subsidiary of the Rio Grande Pacific, intended to run 100-car oil trains from a Utah oilfield over Tennessee Pass, which is steep on the west side, and passes by the new Camp Hale National Monument.

This rumor spread quickly and comments to the Surface Transportation Board flooded in.

The Rio Grande Pacific filed an amendment to its application March 15, 2021, asking the board to “restrict the proposed lease of the Line against the transportation of crude oil, coal and hazardous commodities” but, by then, the damage had been done and the Surface Transportation Board rejected the exemption largely because of the public outcry.

Concerns about running hazardous materials over the pass are not unfounded. In 1996, mismanagement of a freight train’s brake system caused 39 cars to derail on the 3% grade on the west side of the pass, spilling some 70,000 gallons of sulfuric acid and other hazardous materials, according to a National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

Shortly thereafter, Union Pacific asked the Surface Transportation Board if it could abandon the line, but the Colorado Department of Transportation objected, citing the future economic potential inherent in the tracks. And the Surface Transportation Board denied the abandonment petition, leaving the line in limbo, but still under UP ownership.

Originally the Rio Grande Pacific’s idea was to run the passenger trains from Pueblo, but the proposal was stymied by the 12 miles of track serving the scenic Royal Gorge tourist train. Its owner, Mark Greksa, isn’t willing to let a competing tourist train from Pueblo through his section of track.

This forced the developers to move the southeastern terminus to Parkdale, an existing rail siding area roughly 8 miles west of Cañon City on U.S. 50.

There have been mixed, though generally optimistic reactions to the plan from cities along the route.

“I think reinstituting that rail line makes sense to me,” said Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe. “If it’s economically viable, if somebody has a business plan that says it’s economically viable, then I don’t see why not.”

But Labbe was skeptical of the potential for extending passenger service beyond Eagle through Glenwood Canyon to communities like Rifle and Silt by interconnecting with the Union Pacific’s central Colorado line at Dotsero.

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid was excited at the prospect of having commuter rail service from Dotsero to Minturn. Her idea involves electrification of the line, at least in the Eagle-Vail valley, saying a rail link is part of the Eagle County Climate Action Plan.

“I remember when the last train ran through Redcliff when I was working up there,” said Langmaid. “I think there is general agreement that it would be a fantastic thing to connect Leadville and Minturn, especially for our everyday working employees that have to drive that road (U.S. 24). That would be an incredible asset for our local communities.”

U.S. 24 between Leadville and Minturn is a two-lane, high-altitude mountain road that is often closed in the winter.

Other officials expressed concerns about the potential cost to taxpayers for a commuter rail service.

“I don’t think Vail Resorts has actually expressed any interest in opening up the Pueblo market for Vail. So, I don’t know what the real impacts of tourism might be south of Leadville, Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr said.

Scherr was skeptical of the idea of electrifying the system, saying the costs of rehabilitating the track and adding the costs of installing the overhead electrical infrastructure might not make sense.

Scherr is also concerned that it would require public funding to make the project happen.

“Well, there would have to be public funding for anything that involves passenger rail. I don’t know if there are any examples of passenger rail that is not subsidized anywhere,” said Scherr.

The next move seems to be up to the Colorado, Midland & Pacific, which will have to file another request with the Surface Transportation Board.

“The current status of this project is listening to feedback from communities. We remain interested in building trust and exploring options further through formal planning studies if public-sector partners are interested,” said Cassidy.