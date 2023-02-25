A welcome event for Colorado Springs occurred last Valentine's Day, when the City Council adopted the final version of RetoolCOS, a complete rewriting and modernization of the city’s zoning codes.

The passage on second reading of RetoolCOS on Feb. 14 had the strong support of both the city Planning Department and Historic Neighborhoods Partnership (HNP), a recently organized coalition of older existing residential neighborhoods surrounding the downtown area.

City planners and local neighborhoods coming to agreement on new zoning codes was not what was happening in some cities elsewhere. In Fort Collins, a quickly and somewhat covertly adopted zoning revision was suspended when neighborhood leaders learned what was in it. There was similar public turmoil in Austin, Texas, when major zoning revision was attempted down there.

Nationwide, a battle is raging. On one side are those who would use zoning revision to add density to existing neighborhoods in central cities, greatly increasing the number of people living in those neighborhoods. On the other side are the people who live in those neighborhoods and want to keep them in their present form as attractive and desirable places to live.

Somehow, Colorado Springs rewrote its zoning codes and avoided, or at least toned way down, the densification battle. Here's how it happened:

Before 2020, the city Planning Department embarked on a multiyear project to update the zoning codes. Zoning determines what kind of uses occur on land in the city, designating certain areas as residential, others as commercial, and still others as industrial.

Residential zones are further refined as R-1 single-family, R-2 two-family, and R-3 and R-4 multifamily apartments.

One goal of RetoolCOS was to move away from R-1 and R-2 residential zoning and enact mixed zoning. In mixed zoning, single-family residential, multifamily apartments, commercial uses and office buildings would be mixed together. This would permit people to walk from their home to their jobs and to walk to shopping, thereby reducing the use of the automobile, which would help with climate change.

Another goal was to allow apartments in existing single-family and two-family neighborhoods. It was believed this would help to reduce the current shortage of affordable housing in Colorado Springs, brought on in part by a reduction in two-parents-and-children families and an increase in single-person families.

News of RetoolCOS, and its early goal of putting apartments into single-family and two-family neighborhoods, was covered by the newspapers. Louise Conner, from the Middle Shooks Run neighborhood, began talking with Monica Hobbs, from the Near North End (north of downtown to Colorado College).

They were concerned that there was no organization representing the older neighborhoods that could speak for them during the RetoolCOS adoption process. There was a previous organization called the Council of Neighbors and Organizations (CONO), but it had recently switched from representing neighborhoods to training volunteers for city boards and commissions.

Conner and Hobbs were joined by Judith Rice-Jones of the Bonnyville/Bon Park neighborhood. Then other downtown area neighborhood associations showed interest, such as Pleasant Valley, Skyway, the Colorado Springs Country Club area and the Old North End.

An organizational meeting was held on April 12, 2021. The group moved quickly, establishing a board of directors, getting a charter from the state of Colorado, opening a bank account, and adopting a budget.

Dianne Bridges from the Near North End was elected chairman, and Mike Anderson of the Old North End was named treasurer. The group named itself Historic Neighborhoods Partnership (HNP).

A routine quickly developed. The city Planning Department would issue the latest version of RetoolCOS, a printed document running as long as 500 pages. HNP personnel would search out those changes and additions affecting historic neighborhoods. They then would initiate negotiating sessions with city planners.

By August 2021, it was noted that Hester Morgan of the city planning staff was responding favorably to discussing HNP requests for changes to RetoolCOS. Helping to facilitate the discussion was Michael Tassi, the newly appointed assistant city planning director.

Major negotiators for HNP were Diane Bridges, Mike Anderson and Dutch Schulz.

An early version of RetoolCOS called for expanding the R-2 two-family zone to include fourplexes — a modern apartment building housing four families. The city quickly backed off this proposal and said it would return the R-2 zone to allowing only two families per lot.

A footnote in an early version of RetoolCOS provided that zoning decisions could only be appealed to the city Planning Commission and not to City Council. Traditionally in Colorado Springs, all zoning decisions merited final review by the City Council. Here again, the city dropped the proposal when it was strongly opposed by HNP.

Another case in point was maximum lot coverage which, for most homes in the older sections of Colorado Springs, is set at around 50%. This meant that only 50% of the lot could be covered by the house, thus guaranteeing plenty of land for a front yard and backyard.

RetoolCOS was going to raise the maximum lot coverage in residential zones to as high as 80%-90%, thereby allowing building construction in front yards and backyards. A compromise was reached that allowed for a minor amount of expansion in maximum lot coverage, usually just 10%.

Negotiations between Planning and HNP continued to be agreeable. The HNP board, which originally believed it was going to have to argue against final adoption of RetoolCOS, began to openly work for a final draft that HNP could support.

Zoning laws control everything from how large your front yard is to the size and location of your garage. Many hours went into the task of reviewing a vast amount of material and reconciling the interests of city Planning with the needs of HNP.

Citizens of Colorado Springs can be proud that in their town the “density wars” in older center-city neighborhoods were successfully concluded with a negotiated settlement.