The plan to build hundreds of apartments near South Nevada Avenue that developers and city planning staff say will extend efforts to revitalize the corridor now heads to the Colorado Springs City Council.

On July 25, the council is expected to hear a request to rezone roughly 4.5 acres of land between East St. Elmo and East Ramona avenues, just west of South Nevada Avenue.

If the council grants the request it will pave the way for local real estate developer Danny Mientka, a driving force in South Nevada's redevelopment, to build the proposed Creekwalk Apartments — up to 400 units in a seven-story building just west of the new Sprouts Famers Market grocery store.

"We need people to live down here. We need people to walk their dogs along (Cheyenne Creek) and feel safe, and send the signals to others that this is a safe place," Mientka told the city Planning Commission at its regular meeting June 14.

The proposed 85-foot maximum building height and 87.72 dwelling units per acre do "exceed the limits of surrounding … properties," the city's Urban Planning Manager Ryan Tefertiller previously told commissioners.

The land's current zoning only permits building heights up to 45 feet, he said, but the proposed 85-foot-tall apartment building would serve both as a transition and as a buffer between lower-density residential uses west of the site and "high-intensity commercial corridor" activity along South Nevada Avenue to the east, Tefertiller said.

There are other high-density projects nearby, he told commissioners, including the Luxe Tower apartment project just southwest of the proposed Creekwalk Apartments. Luxe Tower includes 73 units in a seven-story building constructed on 1.7 acres, a staff report states. That building is about 70 feet tall, Tefertiller said — "not quite the proposed 85 feet (height), but it is relatively significant in the area."

The not-yet-constructed Ivywild Hotel just northwest of the proposed Creekwalk project is to be a four-story building, roughly 52 feet tall, he said.

City planners say Creekwalk Apartments will provide needed housing on a high-frequency transit route near employment centers. Residents would be able to easily access mass transit in the area and can walk or bike to nearby restaurants, grocery stores, service providers and other retailers.

City staff and project representatives previously told the Planning Commission the proposed project will fit well along the corridor that has seen booming redevelopment since 2015. At that time, the City Council declared about 100 acres on either side of Nevada Avenue, about 1.5 miles south of downtown, an urban renewal site — the designation has brought new restaurants, stores, hotels and homes into the area.

Alongside their rezoning request, developers have submitted a concurrent proposed development plan and amendment to the Creekwalk Concept Plan, which would expand the concept plan's boundary, to include the apartments.

The proposed apartment project would also provide an amenity deck for future residents and a three-leveled internal parking structure with nearly 550 stalls, project documents state. Additional improvements to Cheyenne Creek and surrounding trail systems are also planned, according to city planners.

The City Council will hear the request July 25. Meetings begin at 10 a.m. at City Hall.