Construction will start next week on a long-awaited $22.5 million recreation center in Widefield.
The new two-story building planned for the center of the Widefield Parks and Recreation main campus off Aspen Drive will feature basketball courts, community meeting rooms, cardio, fitness and weight areas, locker rooms and a suspended indoor walking track, among other spaces the growing community needs.
The community is now home to about 60,000 people and it is expected to keep growing with new subdivisions to the east, said Eric Hulen, parks and recreation director.
"We want to show them that we can offer things that maybe a bigger city or a bigger community can offer as well," he said.
The new center is expected to open in June 2023 and Hulen said he expects it will function as a community hub by helping to centralize indoor sporting events that have been more dispersed at schools in town and other venues. The Fountain Valley Senior Center is also expecting to provide instructors and transportation to classes for residents.
The new building, shaped with community input, will partially replace the existing community center built in 1966 that has become so cramped the staff are working in closets and hallways, Hulen said.
The community center, home to the Security Public Library, will stay in place and the pools and splash pad will stay open. The library could expand into the vacant spaces of the building or Widefield School District 3 could move in, he said.
District 3 operates the parks and recreation center using separate and designated property tax revenue that has risen in recent years with the development in Peak Innovation Park south of the Colorado Springs Airport, Hulen said.
The district took over the parks and recreation department and a dedicated property tax set aside for it in the mid-1970s when the independent park and recreation department fell on hard times. Widefield does not have a town government that could run a parks department.
New developments in the Peak Innovation Park, such as the Amazon fulfillment center, have boosted property taxes for the department and will help pay off the $17 million loan needed to fund the building, he said. Slight increases from residential property tax revenues also have helped.
The department has saved nearly $6 million to put toward the project over the past 10 years, he said. No new taxes are needed for the project.
Parks and rec fees also will be restructured to be more inclusive of recreation programming with the opening of the new building. The current fee structure is focused on one-time visits.
Under the new structure, a monthly pass for a resident living in the school district will be $30 and $60 for a family of five, Hulen said. Nonresidents will pay a bit more.
Hulen said the building is the first phase of expansion and, in the next phase, new pools will be added. The department would like to add a new lap pool and pool without stairs with a variety of play features, he said.
Plans for a recreation center started out as a joint venture that included the city of Fountain and the Fountain Valley Senior Center a few years ago, but those plans lost traction, he said. When Hulen took over as director in 2020, he decided the department would take ownership of the project.
"This is something a long time coming that people are excited about," he said.