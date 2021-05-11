Colorado’s independent congressional redistricting commission voted Monday to begin drawing draft congressional maps that rely on survey data and estimates, due to a months-long delay in the U.S. Census Bureau’s normal decennial census data.
The preliminary plans could be ready as early as the end of next month.
The decision comes just days ahead of a state supreme court deadline for briefs on the same matter, and as the state’s independent redistricting commissions are only just now hiring attorneys to help them navigate the high-pressure, politically charged once-in-a-decade reallocation of democratic power.
The commission heard from U.S. Census Bureau staff and the state demographer about how the commission would go about using the less precise survey and estimate data to draft preliminary maps.
A subcommittee of the commission then drafted and presented a plan that will have the commission’s staff combine American Community Survey data, which will rely surveys sent to about 2.7% of the population each year from 2015 to 2019, with granular population estimates from the state demographer.
The commission’s staff will draft maps that meet basic criteria, like equal populations, compactness and the preservation of existing political boundaries, like county and city borders, and present them to the commission by June 23.
The commission adopted the plan 12-0 Monday.
The state supreme court is set to weigh some specific changes to the redistricting process proposed by lawmakers, including putting into law the acceptability of using the survey and estimate data, instead of decennial census data.
Briefs in the matter are due Thursday, and a hearing on the matter will be held Monday.
It’s possible their decision could alter the plan just approved by the commission.
The commission also just hired their outside counsel on Monday, and have yet to come up with formal positions in the supreme court matter.