The family of a man who died while in custody at the El Paso County jail has filed a lawsuit against the city of Colorado Springs, alleging he suffered a "gruesome" and "entirely preventable" death after being arrested while seeking emergency treatment.

City Council agreed informally on Monday to represent Colorado Springs police Sgt. Jennene Scott in a lawsuit filed May 15 in U.S. District Court as required by the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act and the Peace Officer's Liability Act.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal, the El Paso County Board of Commissioners and a first responder and two nurses with Wellpath, LLC — the Tennessee-based contractor providing medical care at the jail — are also named as co-defendants in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, Cristo Jesus Canett, 48, drove a car he shared with his sister, Elizabeth Naranjo, to the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs on April 24, 2022, due to "severe" back pain. He had been there 10 days prior but returned when the pain worsened, the document said.

While at the hospital, Canett and Naranjo argued over who had the right to use the car at the time, causing Naranjo's husband to call police, the complaint said.

Scott, with Colorado Springs police, arrived with another officer and questioned Canett in the waiting room about the dispute. At that time, Canett had received an initial assessment but had not yet seen a doctor, documents show.

Scott then told Canett that he had an outstanding warrant for "escaping" his community correctional facility. Canett said he had permission to visit the emergency room, and the facility further confirmed to Scott that it had accidentally submitted the escape warrant, according to the complaint.

Canett had been serving time at a halfway house for a fourth-degree felony kidnapping conviction in 2021, court records show.

Canett's family argued that despite the circumstances Scott still made the arrest and arranged his transportation to jail "before he was seen by a doctor, evaluated and cleared" to leave the hospital based on an "ill-informed personal opinion that (Canett) was seeking drugs."

A June 1 memorandum from the City Attorney's Office to the City Council offers a different recount of the incident.

Scott, it said, confirmed the "validity" of the warrant but did not personally arrest or transport Canett to jail. The memorandum asserts that "there is no evidence suggesting that Scott's actions were willful or wanton."

Canett's family then alleged that once he arrived at the jail, Wellpath charge nurse Michelle Silva was aware that Canett had been arrested without being medically cleared to leave the hospital, and that Anthony Lupo, who reportedly conducted Canett's screening, did not refer Canett for medical attention despite him "grimacing, crouching on the floor, leaning against the wall and asking for help" during the screening.

The complaint alleges that several deputies requested urgent medical attention for Canett throughout the next day upon seeing him lying on the floor of his cell, but that Silva never assessed the man herself, eventually sending Makayla Patterson, an emergency medical technician at the jail, to the cell to administer Tylenol and Ibuprofen.

Around 1:15 a.m. April 26, a deputy discovered Canett unresponsive and performed CPR, but Canett ultimately died from internal bleeding caused by a perforated small intestine ulcer, the complaint said.

The suit argues that Canett's condition became so serious while at the jail that even a person without medical training would have recognized a problem and that his death was directly caused by Wellpath's "unconstitutional" and "deliberately indifferent" practices.

Wellpath has faced local scrutiny — and lawsuits — over its medical and mental health care, including after a record COVID-19 outbreak at the jail in 2020.

The county is similarly responsible for those policies by continuing to employ Wellpath, the allegations state.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Springs Police Department declined to comment on the pending litigation. Police also did not comment on whether Scott is still employed with the department.

According to the city memorandum, Canett's estate is seeking "general, special and punitive damages," though the dollar amount was not listed in either the complaint or the memorandum.