Hail, some as large as golf balls, fell in the Broadmoor area during storms. Kelel Nilsen sweeps fallen leaves out of the driveway of his home as a fog lifts from the layer of hail that fell on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Colorado Springs City Council is temporarily suspending enforcement that could require residents to take frontyard carports down while they rethink carport rules. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)