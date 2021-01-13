Colorado Springs residents with carports over their front-yard driveways will not be asked to take them down in the coming months unless they pose a health and safety issue to give the Colorado Springs City Council time to revise rules governing the structures.
Colorado Springs City Council members seemed to support revising carport rules Tuesday after hearing from a resident who was asked to take her carport down by the city. The owner, Colette Cook, made the case for her carport saying it had been in place for eight years and it had helped protect her own cars and those of her neighbors during recent hailstorms.
Carports have largely been prohibited in front yards because they cannot be within 20 to 25 feet of the front property line in many areas, said Peter Wysocki, planning and development director. But those rules had not been enforced for years, until the last year when a spate of complaints were filed with the city about carports, he said previously.
Cook is one of more than 80 residents who has been notified by the city to take down or modify their carport because it violated city code. Some of those people have already taken down them down or modified them, said Mitch Hammes, neighborhood services manager.
Councilwoman Yolanda Avila pointed out that Cook is likely one of hundreds of people who likely put up a carport thinking they were within city code and the city should rethink its rules.
Council members said they see room for carports to protect vehicles from hail but they want to ensure that rules protect sight lines so that drivers pulling out can see pedestrians walking along sidewalks, they said.
Those with carports that present a health or safety issue of some kind could still be asked to take their carport down, council members said.