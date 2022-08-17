Colorado Springs residents will likely pay more next year for water, sewer, natural gas and electricity service.

Rates for Colorado Springs Utilities' electricity and natural gas service are expected to go up because of pressure on the global market. Water and sewer rates will go up in January to cover rising labor, maintenance and construction costs.

A current estimate of how much the increases could cost on a monthly bill is not yet available, in part because the fuel markets for natural gas have been so unpredictable. But natural gas used to produce electricity and heat homes is expected to surpass last winter's peak of a little over $6 per dekatherm up to potentially $9 per dekatherm, Utilities forecasts show. Last year, winter average residential monthly bills hit around $300.

The high prices of natural gas have been driven, in part, by lower production in the U.S. and high demand overseas, including in Europe. At the same time, new sanctions on Russia are expected to take effect this December and in February 2023, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday. The administration expects Russian petroleum products will be sold to buyers outside of Europe as those sanctions kick in.

"As long as natural gas prices remain high in Europe, we can expect we will see high gas prices," said Tristan Gearhart, chief planning and finance officer during a Utilities meeting Wednesday.

Water and wastewater rate hikes will be lower, below recent national increases in inflation, the presentation showed.

"We want to make sure that essential water use is something that’s available and affordable," Gearhart said.

Utilities maintains a tiered-rate structure so that those who use more pay more. Most people fall in the lower tier of water use, said Scott Shirola, pricing and rates manager.

Those on the low end, using 500 cubic feet of water, for example, will see their water charges increase from $45.69 per month to $48.95 per month, the presentation showed. Those using 1,100 cubic feet of water, a mid-tier of use, could see rates rise from $74.93 per month to $80.14 per month. Those on the high end of water use, using 1,600 cubic feet of water, could see the price of water go up from $107.08 per month to $111.29.

Some of those price increases are needed to cover construction projects, including new water mains near the Colorado Springs Airport, the presentation said.

Waste water charges are expected to rise from $33.38 to $34.22, mostly to cover construction projects, the presentation showed.

The increased costs, including projected fuel increases, are driving the overall Colorado Springs Utilities budget higher from $1.2 billion in 2022 to a projected $1.56 billion in 2023. The agency is breaking out $197 million in potential increased fuel costs that it could have to spend depending on the unstable market. The agency did not break out this expense in the 2022 budget.

Utilities also is seeing staff cost rise and expects to spend $210 million on labor in 2023, up from $190 million, an increase of 10%.

The budget is not final and the Colorado Springs City Council, representatives who also serve as the Utilities board, will review the budget in October and November.