Colorado Springs mayoral candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade faced off in a debate Monday on the same day voters were sent ballots listing the two runoff opponents ahead of Election Day on May 16.

At the sold-out event held at the Ent Center for the Arts and hosted by Pike Peaks United Way’s Public Policy Council, the two candidates answered questions on issues including law enforcement, growth, economy and education.

With three weeks until Election Day, the debate offered voters a view into each candidate’s comprehensive vision for the city and differing approaches after both previously listed the same top three campaign priorities: infrastructure, public safety and economic vitality.

“My vision for this city is that we become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city on a hill for the world to see,” Mobolade said. “This is a long-range vision that has actionable steps over the next four years and I’ve been taking a look at each one of these areas and we’ll be leaning into them, forming a community coalition around each of these areas.”

“This is the city that I fell in love with and my vision for the future is that this continues to be the place that everyone who comes here, whether you’re a visitor or for a job interview, falls in love with our community again,” Williams said. “It is absolutely critical that we address these needs that I have focused my campaign on.”

Williams touted his longtime political experience to show how he plans to approach issues including crime and public safety. He referenced his appointment to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training board by Gov. Jared Polis and said this experience in public safety leadership would permit him to appropriately address the needs of law enforcement and firefighters in the city.

Mobolade said his efforts in public safety would focus on attrition issues and bolstering retention, rather than recruitment, based on concerns that he said have been brought to his campaign by Colorado Springs Police Protective. “The problem is to boost morale. This is a workforce issue,” Mobolade said.

Mobolade, a political newcomer, outlined a plan to address affordable housing in Colorado Springs, first appointing a chief housing officer to directly report to him. As mayor, Mobloade said he would initiate new development conversations to bring down housing costs and prioritize diversifying city transportation with continued city growth.

Mobolade has experience as an entrepreneur, business leader and nonprofit founder. He is Colorado Springs' former Small Business Development administrator and co-founded restaurants Good Neighbors Meeting House and The Wild Goose Meeting House, as well as business consultant company Niche Coaching and Consulting. Mobolade also served as a pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs.

Williams shared that he moved to Colorado Springs after a job offer gave him the choice between Denver and Colorado Springs in 1992; he called the decision an easy one. Now, he says he does not want Denver to interfere with decisions on local land use, citing many areas that the city should focus on to handle growth under his mayorship.

Williams most recently served as a member of the Colorado Springs City Council, where he worked with county representatives to make sure a voter-approved tax, which was extended for another 10 years in November, will help pay for upgrades to Marksheffel Road and Powers Boulevard.

Williams is also a former El Paso County commissioner, clerk and recorder and Colorado secretary of state. When he was a county commissioner, he established the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority that collects a 1-cent regional sales tax that funds transportation projects. As clerk and recorder, he said he created an office on Fort Carson for people to get things like licensing and election services taken care of.

"I've had the opportunity to actually deliver and create opportunities in this community," he said.

Both candidates also recognized city government's role in addressing homelessness. Williams said there he would have a two-fold approach, the first by enforcing related ordinances like illegal camping, the second to work with and support nonprofits that provide resources to people who are unhoused.

Mobolade cited mental health as the root cause for a large percentage of people who are unhoused and expressed intentions to support mental health initiatives, in addition to wraparound care and increased outreach professionals.

A question from a student attending the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where the Ent Center is located, asked what these two candidates would do as mayor to entice local college graduates to either remain in the city or return for their careers. Both expressed an interest in connecting young professionals with job openings in the city.

Both candidates have children and shared plans to support public education as mayor. Mobolade pushed public safety in schools, sharing that this is an especially important topic for him because his oldest child at 9 years old is the same age as the three third graders killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville school last month.

Williams echoed public safety support with school resource officers. He also expressed a desire to support parents doing what is best for their child’s education, citing his own experience putting his four children through public school in Colorado Springs.

"Parents know best for their children and we should support that,” Williams said.

In the runoff, the candidate who earns a majority of votes, or more than 50% of votes cast, will be named mayor.

“A lot of people chose not to vote in that first election,” Williams said after around 35% of registered voters cast ballots in the municipal election on April 4.

“Please vote. Please recognize that whether or not you voted in the first election, you have that opportunity and responsibility to vote in this one.”