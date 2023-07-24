As 2024 budget discussions get underway, the Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission wants City Council to address police recruitment and retention, police response times, and updated technology to improve Police Department functionality.

Next year, the city should continue to set aside money to hire additional police officers, including filling vacancies in sworn police officer positions as well as operational systems experts, police advisory commission Chairman D'Ontay Roy told the council Monday.

In December, the City Council approved a $1 billion 2023 budget that added 15 additional police officer positions and a new civilian criminal investigator and crime analyst. That budget included $20,000 specifically earmarked to address recruitment, an amount Roy said the council should "revisit" with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The commission did not make recommendations for specific dollar amounts to be set aside for each of the three key areas of focus it highlighted Monday.

When looking at current budget allocations for recruitment efforts, "knowing how many positions we haven't been able to fill, we figure that (number) should actually be increased," Roy said.

The Police Department has 730 sworn officers, and 37 people who are in the academy will join the department later this year, according to figures the department provided July 10.

Colorado Springs has designated enough funding for 818 sworn police officers, but retaining them has been a challenge. In 2021, 78 officers left; 85 left in 2022; and 33 have left this year as of June 30, according to Police Department data. Most of the officers who left this year left for personal reasons, resigned during the training academy, or had a career change. Nine retired, data show.

In a use-of-force study completed in spring 2022 by a third-party consultant, Pennsylvania-based Transparency Matters, police officers indicated the department's staffing issues have resulted in slower call-response times, which they feel have deteriorated public trust in police.

The need to improve response times also took center stage in debates among mayoral candidates during the leadup to the mayoral runoff election May 16, as candidates promised to address public safety citywide.

To that end, the City Council also should "budget for specific measurable operational enhancements that will" improve and enhance emergency response times in 2024, ensuring the appropriate response teams are dispatched to calls for service, the police advisory commission recommended Monday.

For example, the Community Response Team and Alternate Response Team overseen by the Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to mental and behavioral calls in the community, and that can "reduce out-of-service time" for police officers, according to a list of recommendations the commission provided council.

The commission recommended the city work with the Fire Department to transition its Alternate Response Team "from a 'pilot program' to a fully funded and resourced operational function in 2024," Roy said.

Lastly, the commission recommended the City Council prioritize funding to acquire new and updated technologies and qualified personnel to "maximize efficiency and service."

This recommendation also came from the completed use-of-force study, Roy told the council, and should be continually prioritized.

As technology advances, the Police Department must keep up to maximize operations and communications, which will help optimize response times and command, control, communications and intelligence functions, the commission's list of recommendations states.

The recommendations will move forward for consideration by the Colorado Springs police and financial departments as city officials prepare the proposed 2024 budget, which the council will consider for adoption this fall and winter.