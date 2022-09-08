In his final State of the City address, Mayor John Suthers on Thursday highlighted the exponential economic growth the city saw in the past eight years and future needs such as funding for roads and parks.

Suthers urged the city to commit to public infrastructure, noting public support for necessities such as roads has historically ebbed and flowed.

“We simply cannot let up,” he said.

In 2015, the city’s job growth had been stagnant for a decade, young people were leaving the city, and the public infrastructure deficit was about $1.5 billion, he said.

Over the past eight years, the city has grown by 50,000 people, added 47,000 jobs, and seen its annual gross domestic product grow from $30 billion to $40 billion. It also has among the fastest-growing millennial populations in the country.

“We have succeeded in getting Colorado Springs moving again,” he said.

He acknowledged that while some people are not happy with growth, it is necessary to provide jobs for graduating young people.

“All healthy cities grow,” he said.

The economy has also proven resilient, seeing only 0.1% of an economic loss during the pandemic, he said.

Suthers celebrated the City for Champions projects, including the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Weidner Field, Ed Robson Arena, the Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and the Air Force Academy Visitor Center.

He expects the projects will bring in millions of visitors and generate thousands of jobs.

“The future of tourism in the Pikes Peak region is very bright,” he said. Other sectors, including defense, health care and sports are also strong, he said.

Several City for Champions project, such as the museum and arenas, have also helped breathe life into downtown, which has added 3,000 residential units and 600 hotel rooms, he said.

Suthers presents the #SpiritOfTheSprings award to Lyda Hill, 79, a philanthropist and entrepreneur who has donated to countless community organizations.@csgazette pic.twitter.com/HbXddk5kH0 — Breeanna Jent (@breejentnews) September 8, 2022

“Perhaps nothing has been so dramatically transformed over the past eight years than downtown Colorado Springs,” he said.

The community’s growth is expected to generate a need for future public-safety investment, including 200 new police officer positions and 80 new firefighter jobs, he said.

He called on future leaders to continue to prioritize public safety but noted that other steps must be taken at higher levels of government to address the rising level of crime.

“We are in the midst of increasing crime in Colorado, and no amount of police resources will solve the problem, unless the state Legislature has a fundamental shift in priority,” he said.

The Legislature has reduced sentences and made it easier to be released on bond, which has clearly correlated with the increase in crime, Suthers said.

On housing, the city needs to keep pushing forward and encouraging construction of homes of all types to help meet demand.

Into the future, the city needs to remain committed to funding basic city services.

Voters will be asked to extend 55% of the 1-cent Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax in November to fund major regional expansions. Suthers said he expects Marksheffel Road and the extension of Powers Boulevard to Interstate 25 will be top priorities, if the extension is approved.

In April, voters could also be asked to extend a dedicated Trails, Open Space and Parks tax that provides a major source of funds for new open spaces. If it doesn’t go forward in the spring, Suthers said, he hopes future city leaders will make it a priority.

A major parks project, the opening of Jimmy Camp Creek and Corral Bluffs open spaces, is one of the city goals Suthers said he is most looking forward to after he leaves office. He asked future leaders to develop it as thoughtfully as possible to protect the archeological discoveries that have shed light on the evolution of mammals.

A future increase to the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax could help provide needed funding to support those parks that are visited most heavily by tourists, he said. Tourists are also those who would pay an increase in the tax, he said.

The mayor also honored Lyda Hill, a part-time Colorado Springs resident and longtime community philanthropist, with the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement award at the event.

Hill is an entrepreneur who founded a highly successful travel agency, redeveloped the Fort Worth (Texas) Stockyards into a shopping area and tourist attraction, and founded the Oklahoma Breast Care Center in Oklahoma City, among other endeavors.

In Colorado Springs, Hill has given generously to numerous groups, often anonymously.

While hiking in Garden of the Gods, she noticed the need for greater maintenance and later envisioned the nature center and visitor center that has become a major source of funds for the park, bringing in more than $5 million for park upkeep.

“That’s one of my best ROIs ever,” she told the crowd.

In 2020, she donated $8 million to create the Institute for Human Resilience at UCCS to address the mental health challenges of individuals and groups impacted by trauma from natural disasters, violence, pandemics and accidents, including first responders, emergency personnel, active-duty military and veterans, The Gazette reported previously.

Hill said she followed in her father’s footsteps in supporting organizations in town and she is excited to see progress on one of her latest endeavors, supporting the transition of Monument and Fountain creeks into a recreation destination.

“I really always look forward to the future. Thank you very much for honoring my past,” Hill said.