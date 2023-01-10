The Colorado Springs City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a highly controversial water rule that could block a pending annexation and limit future annexations.

Opponents say the water rule could give one developer in town too much control over future growth, while proponents say the rule is more clear and fair than existing regulations and it is needed amid a megadrought on the Colorado River basin. Colorado Springs depends on the Colorado River for 70% of its water supply.

The rule would require the city to have 130% of the water needed for the city and projected demand from land seeking to enter city limits. It would allow for exceptions, such as unique and extraordinary events.

The water rule was introduced after the City Council heard from Colorado Springs Utilities staff that they could provide water to a 3,200-acre parcel east of Fountain seeking to come into the city. The rule would block that annexation and others, leaving Banning Lewis Ranch, a 22,000-acre property largely owned by Norwood Development, as the largest parcel of undeveloped land in the city. Norwood staff told Utilities in a later meeting the company has concerns about flagpole annexations that are connected to the city by a road and the pressure they could place on city infrastructure.

La Plata Communities, the company seeking to annex the 3,200-acre parcel, known as Amara, has expressed ongoing concerns about the water rule and the possible consequences of limiting housing options. La Plata Communities developed most of Briargate.

"The main risk to the community if it passes is that is going to create a monopoly. ... Norwood will control 100% of the developable land except for a few tiny parcels," La Plata Communities President and CEO Doug Quimby said. The water rule will not apply to Banning Lewis Ranch because it is already inside the city.

Colorado Springs doesn't have space for another large master-planned community that could be built outside of Banning Lewis Ranch, such as the one La Plata Communities has planned east of Fountain, Quimby said. He noted that the water rule would block any development with more than 3,000 units.

The company is for "free and fair and open competition," he said.

An ad campaign has made a similar point about the water rule contributing to a monopoly without naming Norwood. Quimby said he is aware of the ads, but did not fund them.

Colorado Springs Utilities Chairman and City Councilman Wayne Williams disagreed that the water rule would create a monopoly, noting that there are a number of property owners within the city. The city's 2019 comprehensive plan also states the city had 6,000 acres of greenfield development land outside of Banning Lewis Ranch.

The proposed ordinance is also more clear than the existing standard, Williams said, and the city is working to acquire additional water rights and as they are purchased, the city can annex additional land.

Several councilmembers have expressed reservations about the proposed rule and others have remained relatively quiet about their views in public meetings. So it could be a close vote Tuesday.

The council will also vote on several other major topics on Tuesday, including a ballot question to extend dedicated funding for parks, a new zoning code and an appeal of the Planning Commission's approval of an 8,000-seat amphitheater, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard.