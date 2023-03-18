A new interactive online map will allow Colorado Springs residents to track voter turnout leading up to the April 4 nonpartisan municipal election, the city announced Friday.

Users can toggle between tracking turnout percentages by council district or by voter precinct, and data is updated every evening, the city said in the press release.

“This new interactive mapping tool shows our local voter turnout in a simple way and provides even more transparency during the election process,” City Clerk Sarah Johnson said in the release.

The ballot includes a total of 25 candidates vying for mayor — the city's first in eight years — along with three at-large City Council seats and an unexpired term for City Council District 3. Only residents living in District 3 will be able to vote in that race.

Voters will also decide whether to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) tax for another 20 years. The majority of the proceeds of the dedicated 0.1% sales tax, or 1 cent per $10, is split between parks, trails and open space for acquisition, stewardship and maintenance.

Click or tap here to view The Gazette's comprehensive 2023 Voter Guide.

Click or tap here to access the voter turnout map.

Ballots were mailed on March 10 to all registered, active voters who reside within the corporate boundaries of Colorado Springs. Anyone who did not receive a ballot is encouraged to contact the city clerk's office at 719-385-5901 or visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Election.