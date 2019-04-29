Outlying neighborhoods that are organized as state-registered HOAs (Homeowners Associations) will be able to stay R1-single-family if the City Council adopts an ADU law for Colorado Springs, but older neighborhoods closer to downtown will be forced to change to de facto R2-two-family zoning whether they want to or not.
This will in effect create two unequal classes of neighborhoods in Colorado Springs. On the one hand, neighborhoods registered with the county clerk as legal HOAs will be able to amend their covenants to ban the construction of ADUs (second homes on single-family lots). Older neighborhoods without HOAs, however, will have their single-family zoning automatically turned into two-family zoning the day the proposed ADU law takes effect.
ADU stands for Accessory Dwelling Unit. A proposed law for Colorado Springs provides that owners of single-family homes can build a second home in their backyard and either rent it out or subdivide it and sell it to strangers. The second home can be about one-half the size of the original home, but it can be two stories high and include a one-car garage. The second home will be adequate for a new family of four persons.
In those cases where there is inadequate room in the yard for a second house, the main home can be enlarged for a second family by putting on a second story, knocking out a side or back wall, or creating or enlarging the basement. Parking for the new residents can be provided in the front yard of the home and paved.
The ADU law was approved unanimously by the City Planning Commission on March 21 and referred to City Council for final passage. The council is scheduled to have a work session on the controversial proposal on May 13 and hold an initial public hearing and vote on May 28.
The Colorado Springs ADU law is the local version of a movement sweeping the nation called “densification.” The idea is to increase population densities in city neighborhoods so as to increase the number of housing units available for sale in the community. At the same time, densification increases the population in a neighborhood, it simultaneously increases the number of automobiles and results in more traffic and congestion.
We think it is unfair to force a long-term doubling of population and automobiles in one set of neighborhoods and let an arbitrary group of other neighborhoods — those with legal HOAs — escape these requirements if they choose to do so. Single-family zoning, with its strict limits on the number of households and motor vehicles in a neighborhood, thereby is made available to one special group of homeowners, yet not to others.
It has long been an axiom of sensible urban planning that single-family zoning, with lowered densities and lighter traffic, preserves city neighborhoods and makes them much less subject to urban blight.
Homeowners groups come in two forms. Most neighborhoods are organized on a volunteer basis and have no official legal status. Neighborhoods with such volunteer associations include the Old North End, Broadmoor, Skyway, the Mesa and Ivywild, to name just a few. It is in these neighborhoods that the proposed ADU law will go into full effect and will likely increase the number of people and automobiles.
But there is another kind of homeowners association, generally referred to as an HOA. These are created by state law and used by housing developers to provide services for new housing. HOAs have governing boards, and these boards are empowered under the new law to vote ADUs, both backyard, and in-house, in or out of the neighborhood.
As the ADU portion of the densification movement has spread across the nation, it has generated supporters and opponents.
Supporters hope the creation of this new housing on existing single-family lots will relieve upward pressure on housing prices. They also claim that more citizens will ride mass transit if neighborhoods are forced to become more crowded.
Critics claim that ADUs will just make existing neighborhoods less pleasant to live in and thus will increase the movement of well-to-do citizens to the suburbs and start neighborhood decay.
Historic preservation supporters across America are particularly fearful that all those newly constructed and modified dwellings units in older neighborhoods will destroy their historic character.
One of the charms of Colorado Springs is its low population density and the large number of neighborhoods close to downtown that have, thanks to single-family zoning, remained highly desirable places to live.
We think legalizing ADUs, with the increases in the density of people and automobiles, is a mistake. When neighborhoods close to downtown are a big success already, why change them?
Isn’t it unfair to let one set of neighborhoods — legal HOAs — vote themselves out of the new densification law but leave all other neighborhoods subject to its onerous provisions?
We believe every neighborhood in Colorado Springs should have the privilege, just as legal HOAs have, of deciding whether it wants to have Accessory Dwelling Units within its boundaries. The council should craft a mechanism by which neighborhoods can organize, establish their boundaries, and outlaw ADUs within those boundaries.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College.