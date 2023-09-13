A Colorado Springs councilman said Wednesday he feels the new mayor is restricting his ability to ask questions directly of city department heads.

"This was not the policy under Mayor (John) Suthers, and it is wrong and dangerous under our current mayor," Councilman Dave Donelson said in a news release.

The weekend before Colorado Springs Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel presented a city financial report at the council's regular work session Monday, Donelson emailed her asking her about the city's current total spending and what it was four years ago. It was a question a resident inquired about, Donelson told reporters in front of City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Instead, Donelson received a response from Mayor Yemi Mobolade on Monday night, saying he was following up on the request.

"I need to understand the request and what you are trying to accomplish," Mobolade replied in a chain of emails sent Monday night, obtained by The Gazette. Mobolade also asked Donelson if other councilmembers supported the request.

Donelson said Wednesday his question "was a simple request."

"I'm shocked I just didn't get a simple reply," he said.

Mobolade told The Gazette in an emailed statement late Wednesday afternoon he wanted clarity on Donelson's questions.

"I have been tasked by our voters with ensuring responsible use of city resources, so I will seek clarity if a single councilmember seeks to utilize these resources outside the needs of the larger body," he said.

Donelson said ultimately two legislative staff persons quickly researched the questions he posed to McDaniel.

The councilman said Wednesday he is concerned about a lack of transparency from a mayor who ran his campaign on it.

Donelson said he felt "singled out" for previously asking "tough questions" of the mayor, such as how much it will cost to build a new police training academy Mobolade wants to partially fund with $4.75 million in excess tax revenues that would otherwise be refunded to residents, and which a group paid for a poll Mobolade previously said showed Colorado Springs residents supported that plan.

Donelson was also publicly critical of the format of the Listening Tour sessions Mobolade led in all six of the city's districts in recent weeks. He told local media the listening sessions were too controlled and focused on specified topics.

"Our form of government requires a legislative branch (City Council) which can ask questions and get answers on behalf of the citizens they represent. If the executive branch (mayor) is now going to refuse to answer those questions unless he approves of them, then our system will fail," Donelson said in the release.

In his statement, Mobolade said he's prioritized his working relationship with the council.

"I'm proud to say that we're more collaborative than ever. It's why I partnered with councilmembers on the Listening Tour and in several other efforts in my first 100 days (as mayor)," Mobolade said. "I will continue partnering with city councilmembers on behalf of the residents of our great city."

Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said by phone Wednesday she did not share Donelson's concerns.

"I don't feel the same way at all. ... (Dave) is very prolific in asking for information. This may speak to the fact that we might need more (legislative services) staff to do a lot of the research for us," she said.

The Gazette's attempts to reach the other seven councilmembers by phone Wednesday afternoon were not immediately successful.