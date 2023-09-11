Monday afternoon's City Council work session will be held in the Colorado Springs Blue River Boardroom.

The meeting, previously scheduled to be held at City Hall, has been moved because of power outages affecting portions of downtown Monday due to an underground fire reported just before 2:30 a.m., city officials said in a news release.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m. because of this morning's Sept. 11 remembrance memorials.

The Blue River Boardroom is on the fifth floor of the Plaza of the Rockies building, south tower, 121 S. Tejon St.

The power outages will also affect how the meeting is broadcast, officials said.

The work session is expected to be livestreamed on Facebook live, facebook.com/COSCityCouncil. The broadcast will be unavailable through SpringsTV and Comcast during the meeting, officials said. The recording will be published on the City Council website shortly after the meeting, coloradosprings.gov/CityCouncil.

Residents may still attend the work session in person Monday afternoon.

Officials said if ongoing power outages affect tomorrow's regular City Council meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. at City Hall, they will release more information.