The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday evening denied controversial plans for about 250 new homes proposed north of Powers Boulevard and Old Ranch Road after neighborhood advocates raised concerns about a lack of wildfire evacuation routes in the area.

After hearing about seven hours of passionate discussion and debate from residents, developers and city planning staff, the council unanimously sided with two groups of residents who appealed the city Planning Commission's June 14 approval of the development plan. The project proposed building Kettle Creek North, 247 homes on about 61 acres located just north of the North Fork neighborhood.

"Although I believe in housing development and that it's good for the economy ... I'm very concerned about the comments we heard today with regards to safety," Councilman Brian Risley said. "In my mind, the potential for safety concerns ... outweighs 247 additional homes in our community."

Residents worried that the proposed Kettle Creek North development would have only one egress route, Thunder Mountain Avenue, a north-south road that leads to Old Ranch Road. They repeated concerns that relying on that road, as well as a smaller parallel residential street named Howells Road that also leads to Old Ranch Road, could be dangerous — especially if one were blocked in a traffic accident.

Developer representatives and city staff said developer Vintage Communities will build an unpaved, gated emergency access road to Howells Road, north of the Encompass Heights Elementary School, that would allow first responders in during an emergency but sensors would allow residents to exit automatically.

Residents from the nearby North Fork neighborhood and those living in adjacent unincorporated El Paso County said the Briargate Master Plan prohibited access to Howells Road. Using Howells Road, they said, would create a bottleneck on evacuation routes in the area for future Kettle Creek, North Fork and El Paso County residents.

Developers and city staff said finding a second evacuation route to either the north or west, as a previous City Council requested in a first iteration of the plans presented in 2021, was "infeasible."

This is a developing story and will be updated.