Like so much else in our lives, Colorado Springs City Council meetings have been changed by the coronavirus. We got a sampling of the new world of City Council’s relationship to its citizens last month when a zoning issue came up in one of our home neighborhoods. Due to the coronavirus, all City Council meetings now are held digitally over the telephone rather than in person.
You have long been able to watch City Council on cable television or streaming to your computer, but that did not allow for citizen input. The new telephone-based system, Webex, allows the public to phone into council meetings and be heard directly by council members.
The issue was a typical one for the City Council. A private property owner wanted some variances to the planning regulations to build on a vacant lot, and the neighborhood association opposed the variances strongly. In this case, however, the entire matter was going to be handled digitally rather than in person.
With the Webex system you do not need a personal computer, or a laptop, or a smartphone to participate. That’s good for folks who are economically challenged and may not own or have access to one of those devices but do have a telephone.
City Council gives out a telephone number to call and a meeting number to get you into the meeting. Once you are phoned in, you can hear everything the council members are saying as well as those who are giving information to council. That included the applicant (the person wanting the variances), relevant city administrators (traffic, planning, fire department, etc.), and those opposed (a large number of residents of the neighborhood and their association leaders).
So that you do not have to sit at home or in your office quietly, the Webex system enables you to mute (turn off) the microphone on your telephone. You do that by punching “star” and “6” on your telephone keypad. (Star is the small five-pointed star on the telephone dial.) Press star-6 and you are muted and can talk to others at home or at the office with you. Press star-6 a second time, your phone microphone is turned on, and City Council and everyone else at the meeting can hear what you have to say.
Council President Richard Skorman, who was in the Council chamber, had to frequently remind meeting participants to use Star-6 to mute their phones when it was not their turn to speak. This occurred when people inadvertently said “Please get me more coffee” or “Am I having to pay for this long-distance call?” into a turned on telephone and were heard by everyone at the Council meeting.
One problem with going telephone only with Webex is that you cannot see any of the photographs, maps, charts, and other visual aids that are projected at City Council meetings. These visual aids are an important part of the decision-making process. If you are equipped with a TV set, however, you can watch the proceedings live on TV and see the photos-maps-charts, etc. that way. Unhappily, you will soon notice that the telephone audio and the TV version are somewhat out of synchronization. So far, City Council has not been able to fix this synchronization problem.
Those skilled enough at home/office electronics to phone in with Webex and watch on TV saw an almost empty council chamber. Council President Skorman was there to preside with one other council member present. The other seven council members were attending by telephone. A few city administrators were also present, but masks and social distancing were very much the order of the day. All of the neighborhood residents were phone ins.
The meeting progressed nicely as the applicant made his case. Then various city officials got their turn to size up the situation. This took quite a while but eventually it was the neighborhood’s turn to speak-up, all of it by telephone. The city government had requested prior to the meeting that those who wished to speak e-mail in their names.
Skorman read the names of neighbors who wished to speak in opposition to the variances and then let them make their statement. It was a long list of names. As Skorman kept reading name after name and letting them speak, it began to give the impression that there were a lot of people opposed to the variances. It was the digital version of a mass of people showing up personally at a council meeting (under the old pre-coronavirus system) to support this and oppose that.
Unfortunately, about half the people who had e-mailed in their names to speak were unable to make their phones work properly. It was sad when Skorman called so many names for people to speak and there was nothing but silence. Difficulties using the Star-6 microphone turn-on system seemed to be the problem.
Despite that, we are optimistic about this new way of conducting City Council meetings. We think the bugs in the Webex system will get ironed out and all citizens will gain the skills to successfully phone in their opinions and complaints to city council.
And we think many citizens will not want to go back to the old “in person” City Council meetings when the coronavirus pandemic is over. It was nice to not have to get dressed up, drive downtown to City Hall, and hunt a parking place. Most of all, you did not have to sit minutes or hours in the Council chamber waiting for your agenda item to come up. You could phone in at the start of the meeting, mute your phone with Star-6, and do other work or read the newspaper or whatever else you wanted to do until your agenda item was the order of business.
In short, attending the digital version of City Council was easier, pleasanter, and, most important, a big time saver. We think many more people will be giving their verbal opinions to City Council if they can telephone in rather than going to the major hassle of coming downtown in person. That result will be good for democracy in Colorado Springs.
It is similar to mail-in voting. It is so much easier to fill out your ballot at your dining room table. Who would ever want to go back to all the extra time and travel to vote in a polling place?
At last report, the neighbors and the applicant were trying to work out a compromise solution to those variance problems.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College and longtime residents of Colorado Springs.