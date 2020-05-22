The Colorado Springs City Council praised a plan Friday to allow more granny flats to be built in single family neighborhoods, a proposal that previously drew criticism from the board.
The plan to allow more granny flats and cottages, also called accessory dwelling units, across town to increase housing options initially concerned some members of the council because of it's potential to increase housing density without consideration for other side effects such as increased traffic. Some members of the board also had concerns for how rules governing the new housing would be enforced.
Members seemed to embrace the plan Friday after more than a year of revisions since it was first introduced to council.
"It seems like a reasonable compromise. Hopefully we don't get as much push back as we did before," Council President Richard Skorman said.
The revised plan would allow all owners of single family homes to add integrated apartments, known as family suites to their homes without a public process, said Hannah Van NimWegen, a city planner. Only residents that fit the city's definition of a family would be allowed to live in homes with family suites, she said. The city defines a family as residents who are related and up to five unrelated people, she said. The owner of the property would not be required to live in a home with a family suite, according to the city's proposed rules.
Homeowers who would like to build an apartment or cottage for a second family, would have to go through a public review process and receive approval from the city's planning commission. The owner of the property would also have to live on site, she said.
The proposal would also allow property owners to ask the city to permit accessory dwelling units on all the properties in a neighborhood as long as 100% of the homeowners in the area wanted to allow the apartments. A request to rezone a neighborhood to allow additional units would have to be approved by city council, Van NimWegen said.
A few councilmen raised concerns the city had not defined what would be considered a neighborhood in such a request and asked city staff to clarify before it comes to the board for a public hearing June 9.
The city may set a minimum acreage that would qualify as a neighborhood, said Meggan Herington, the city's assistant planning director.