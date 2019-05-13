Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers likely will get a raise from $103,370 to $114,159, retroactive to April 16, because of a mandate in the City Charter.
The City Council’s vote Tuesday is essentially a formality, said City Clerk Sarah Johnson.
Suthers was reelected in April, and the charter requires a raise for the mayor every four years, based on the amount the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood consumer price index has risen.
“What has (Suthers) done nice for us lately?” Council President Richard Skorman joked during a meeting.
“Let me count the ways,” replied Mike Sullivan, the city’s chief human resources officer.
The council also will consider raising City Auditor Denny Nester’s pay from about $151,000 to $171,797, retroactive to Dec. 30, Sullivan said.
The increase, about 14%, would bring Nester’s salary to the market average for city auditors, Sullivan said.
Two council members expressed concerns about such a large raise and proposed covering that gap over two years, Sullivan said. But if the council waited, the gap between the market average and Nester’s salary will only increase, he said.