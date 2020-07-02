Colorado Springs Community Development Division awarded more than $700,000 in grants to 11 Colorado Springs nonprofits through two programs that assist low- to moderate-income families.
Those programs are the CDBG Public Services Grant Awards, which funds social services and/or other direct assistance to low-income individuals or households, and the Emergency Solutions Grant Awards, which assists individuals and families who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
2020 CDBG Public Services Grant Awards
Catholic Charities of Central Colorado ($35,500)
Community Partnership for Child Development ($25,000)
Lutheran Family Services ($30,000)
The Independence Center ($29,429)
Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center ($50,000)
Family Promise ($50,000)
Sunshine Home Share ($30,000)
Brothers Redevelopment ($25,000)
Salvation Army ($100,000)
The Place ($50,000)
Springs Rescue Mission ($50,000)
2020 Emergency Solutions Grant Awards
The Place – Youth Shelter and Street Outreach ($100,000)
The Place - Rapid Rehousing ($30,000)
Family Promise – Homelessness Prevention ($50,000)
Springs Rescue Mission – Emergency Shelter ($50,000)