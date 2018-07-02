Colorado Springs and El Paso County leaders might merge their offices of emergency management to streamline disaster prevention, response and recovery, officials say.
Those offices train staff to prepare for fires, floods, storms and more, said Bret Waters, director of the Colorado Springs OEM. They also work to mitigate and prevent emergencies and coordinate recovery efforts.
The proposal still is preliminary, and nothing concrete will be completed before September at the earliest, Waters said.
Both agencies will be busy till then with wildfire season, county spokesman Dave Rose said.
The merger would reduce costs and redundancies, streamline efforts and improve communication, Waters said.
When disaster strikes, city and county departments from parks to public works have plans for resource management, employee actions and priorities, said Kevin Madsen, deputy director of the city’s OEM.
The OEMs guide departments through their plans and coordinate with outside police and fire departments and government agencies when more help is needed.
In calm times, the offices conduct training exercises, work on mitigation and prevention and facilitate recovery efforts, Madsen said.
“If you combine the city and county training programs, we can have one training program regionally for all stakeholders,” Waters said.
“It’s a direct benefit to many of the organizations that support us, like the Red Cross, the coroner, the Salvation Army and other stakeholders like the Humane Society.”
The county’s OEM, at 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd., could house the joint office, he said, but a “whole host of complications” have yet to be resolved, including how a joint office would be structured and whether its leadership would report to the city or county.
The transition would require reorganization, and staff members might have new duties, but Rose said he’s “doubtful” there would be layoffs.
Waters said he won’t recommend job cuts but would recommend reducing staffing redundancies through attrition.
The two offices employ about 20 people total. They have an efficient and successful working relationship, Waters said, but the change could benefit the area and its residents.
