Unofficial results from the 2020 presidential primary in Colorado.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

El Paso County (early results)

Bernie Sanders - 35.11%

Joe Biden - 25.61%

Michael Bloomberg - 19.92%

Elizabeth Warren - 15.94%

State (17.19% reporting)

Bernie Sanders - 35.90%

Joe Biden - 22.18%

Michael Bloomberg - 22.10%

Elizabeth Warren - 17.14%

REPUBLICAN PARTY

El Paso County (early results)

Donald Trump - 93.84%

Bill Weld - 2.92%

Joe Walsh - 1.52%

State (9.38% reporting)

Donald Trump - 93.78%

Bill Weld - 2.96%

Joe Walsh - 1.52%

Click here for updated results.

