Unofficial results from the 2020 presidential primary in Colorado.
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
El Paso County (early results)
Bernie Sanders - 35.11%
Joe Biden - 25.61%
Michael Bloomberg - 19.92%
Elizabeth Warren - 15.94%
State (17.19% reporting)
Bernie Sanders - 35.90%
Joe Biden - 22.18%
Michael Bloomberg - 22.10%
Elizabeth Warren - 17.14%
REPUBLICAN PARTY
El Paso County (early results)
Donald Trump - 93.84%
Bill Weld - 2.92%
Joe Walsh - 1.52%
State (9.38% reporting)
Donald Trump - 93.78%
Bill Weld - 2.96%
Joe Walsh - 1.52%
Click here for updated results.