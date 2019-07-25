A poll of Colorado voters found that President Donald Trump is deeply underwater in the state going into the 2020 election.
The poll, conducted by Louisville-based Magellan Strategies and made available before its release to Colorado Politics, found that 57% disapprove of the job he's doing, with just 39% approving and 3% unsure.
Asked to pick between Trump and a generic Democratic presidental nominee, 44% of Colorado voters say they'd vote for the Democrat, compared to 32% who say they'd pick Trump. Another 15% say they prefer another candidate and 8% are undecided.
"Needless to say there is not a lot of good news here for President Trump’s prospects in Colorado," said pollster David Flaherty.
Trump trails an unnamed Democrat in nearly every demographic group and geographic classification in the state, prevailing only among voters age 45-64 — by 8 percentage points. Voters 44 and younger, however, tilt toward the Democrat by a whopping 34 percentage points, and the battleground state's all-important suburban voters prefer Trump by 30 percentage points. Even rural and small town voters give the edge to the Democrat by 2 percentage points.
By a 10-percentage point margin, voters say they want Congress to be controlled by Democrats rather than Republicans, with 47% preferring the Democrats and 37% opting for the GOP.
Women prefer Democrats control Congress by a wide margin, the poll found, with 50% compared to 32% who want the Republicans to wield the gavels. Democratic control leads among the state's crucial unaffiliated voters 42% to 24%, and by an even wider margin — 59% to 28% — among suburban voters. Rural and small town voters are evenly split, with 44% on each side.
As far as general mood, the poll shows voters are nearly evenly split as far as the state's direction — 44% think Colorado is headed in the right direction, 41% think it's going the wrong way, and 15% aren't sure or don't have an opinion.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, on the other hand, is relatively popular with state voters, with 49% approving of the job he's doing and 37% disapproving and 14% unsure. Read more here.