Laura Byrnes helps students Victor Velasco, 15, left, and Marc Kerwien, 15, during the sophomore's Personal Finance class at Atlas Preparatory School in Colorado Springs, Monday, April 22, 2019. Byrnes gives her students ten minutes a day to trade stocks. The two students were discussing Pepsi stocks and trying to understand the difference between their profits. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)