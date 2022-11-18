The campaign recalling Councilman Wayne Williams announced Friday afternoon it has not gathered enough signatures to go forward and will shift to opposing his bid for mayor.
While the campaign, called Integrity Matters, did not garner enough signatures, it did succeed in educating voters on Williams, an announcement from the campaign said.
"We are not deterred and will continue to inform and educate the electorate why Wayne Williams would be catastrophic for public interests, especially public safety," the announcement said.
Williams said he was confident that the recall effort was not going to succeed and received significant support while it was going on.
"I am very grateful for the support from the citizens of Colorado Springs and appreciate the outpouring of support during the failed recall attempt," he said.
He did not feel the recall hurt his bid for mayor and believes that citizens want officials to focus on moving the community forward.
The campaign said the recall was sparked by concern over statements Williams' made when he appeared in a public service announcement with Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Some felt the announcement served more as a political campaign ad for Griswold.
The campaign faced challenges over interactions with the city staff and process, an electorate that was distracted by the national November elections and the theft of more than 300 signs, mostly in the Broadmoor area, the announcement said.
The recall experience strengthened the campaigns resolve and it will continue to educate voters, it said.
"The good news is that there are many excellent choices for Mayor and City Council," it said.
The campaign originally intended to recall Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune, as well, but that effort was dropped when Fortune announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.