View more statistics on mental health treatment throughout Colorado
• 382,000 Coloradans need access to mental health care.
• 67,000 Coloradans need access to substance abuse treatment.
• Colorado has 3,388 beds designated to provide evaluation and treatment for people on a mental health hold. These include beds found in hospitals, residential child care facilities, crisis stabilization units and acute treatment units.
• The vast majority of Colorado counties — 49 out of 64 — do not have inpatient beds. When it comes to state hospital beds specifically, Colorado ranks 34th out of 50 — 10 per 100,000 in 2016.
SOURCES: Colorado Health Institute’s 2017 Colorado Health Access Survey; Colorado Commission on Affordable Health Care report to the state legislature and governor, June 2017
Crisis services provided (July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018)
• 163,354 calls, texts and messages to state hotline and support line
• 31,219 walk-in center visits
• 25,563 mobile crisis team responses
SOURCE: Colorado Department of Human Services
Suicides: 2004-2017
• 12,998 total suicides across Colorado
• 1,785 suicides in El Paso County
• 1,401 suicides in Denver County
• 1,399 suicides in Jefferson County
• 1,351 suicides in Arapahoe County
SOURCE: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment