An ordinance designed to help Colorado Springs police crack down on illicit massage parlors, a decrease in utility rates and the dissolution of the city’s Human Relations Commission were chief among several items discussed during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
The council originally drafted an ordinance intended to repeal the legislation that established the Human Relations Commission in 2010, effectively dissolving the group. But Councilman Wayne Williams introduced an amendment to the new ordinance, suggesting a review and “reimagining” of the commission over the next six months.
The commission was meant to be a liaison between city leaders and community members, conferring with public officials and encouraging inclusive policies. But chairwoman Delia Armstrong-Busby said, in a growing city, the commission needs to operate under the umbrella of a larger entity, like the mayor’s office.
“City Council is not set up to handle the (needs of) the commission,” Armstrong-Busby said. “I really feel that we need to go to the mayor’s office where there will be more staff to help us function.”
Commission member Rachel Stovall agreed that the commission could work more efficiently, but argued against dissolution.
“We need a human relations commission in whatever form we can create,” Stovall said. “Our citizens need to be heard, and to receive outreach, and to be have a better relationship with our city government. Surely, we can find a better solution than dissolution.”
Yolanda Avila, who has served as a liaison for the commission, said she hoped it wasn’t being dissolved because of public pressure concerning a proposal that would install gender-neutral restrooms in public venues.
“I was very troubled that (the dissolution) came to the forefront after a recommendation for gender-neutral bathrooms and how that was viewed,” Avila said.
Williams enlisted the aid of the City Attorney’s Office to draft an amendment to the ordinance. The amendment read, in part “City Council in conjunction with the city administration intends to study and reevaluate the need for a board or commission to advise on issues related to community development and human relations over the next six months.”
“I don’t think (the commission) is working the way it was intended right now,” Williams said. “It doesn’t mean that there aren’t important issues, and it doesn’t mean that we don’t care about these issues. But we need to find a better way.”
After approving Williams’ amendment, the council voted, at least temporarily, to dissolve the commission.
Acknowledging that everyone in the council chamber was due for some good news, Council President Tom Strand called for a presentation from Colorado Springs Utilities.
Tristan Gearhart, CSU’s chief planning and finance officer, announced a reduction in gas costs for homes and businesses. In order to “represent the current state of natural gas system revenue needs,” CSU will reduce its natural gas rate from 69 cents per hundred cubic feet, to 45 cents. A typical residence should see a drop of about $14.50 on its monthly gas bill effective May 1. The rate decrease will translate into thousands of dollars in savings for area businesses, Strand said.
Councilwoman Nancy Henjum warned that the market has been volatile in recent months, and that the savings could be temporary.
“The prices we are looking at right now are really high,” Henjum said. “We hope we don’t have to come back in a quarter or two quarters from now and raise the gas prices, but it is a possibility.”
“This will be a suspenseful vote, I’m sure,” Strand joked before the resolution passed unanimously.
The council also voted unanimously to pass legislation that law enforcement officials say will make it easier to track illicit sexual activity in the city’s massage parlors.
The ordinance will require massage businesses to provide an owner's name and address through the state's business registration process, making it easier for the police to track down the person responsible for illegal activities, said Scott Whittington, commander of Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division. The proposed licensing requirements would also require contact information for all owners, criminal background checks, and for records of message therapists' licenses to be kept on site.
Whittington said the new requirements would provide critical assistance to police investigators, who typically spend more than 350 staff hours working on felony cases. Police officials estimate that 25-30 massage parlors in the city offer illicit sexual services.
Aurora has enacted similar legislation, with positive results, officials said.
Councilman Dave Donelson said CSPD, the City Attorney’s Office, the city clerk and the council tried to make the licensing process as painless as possible for massage therapists, but acknowledged there could be some growing pains in the initial months.
“(We’ve been) getting feedback and trying to adjust it as much as we can … to make it user friendly, so to speak, to the massage therapist,” Donelson said.
The new ordinance will go into effect July 1, and practitioners will need to have their license by Sept. 1, officials said.