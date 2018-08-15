This week’s legislative scorecard comes from Colorado AFL-CIO, and just as you might expect, Democrats did extremely well, Republicans not so much.
But the union may have dodged a bullet of sorts, by not evaluating lawmakers on the bill reforming the state’s pension plan, a bill opposed by teachers and their unions and which drew “no” votes from a majority of the legislature’s Democrats.
The scorecard rates lawmakers based on how they voted on 16 bills from the 2018 session, nine from the House, seven from the Senate.
The legislation included: reauthorization of the Colorado Division of Civil Rights and Colorado Civil Rights Commission; a “right-to-work-for-less” bill, a perennial favorite of conservative Republicans; the bill that would have prohibited public school teachers from striking; and another that would have barred public employees from conducting collective bargaining activities on the job.
AFL-CIO listed among its priorities in 2018 House Bill 1001, a bill creating a family medical leave insurance program (it died in the Senate); fighting a bill that would have allowed employers to opt out of the state’s new minimum wage law (it died in the House); and grudging support for Senate Bill 200, reforms to the Public Employees Retirement Association pension plan that garnered 22 Democratic “no” votes on its final passage in the House and 11 “no” votes from Senate Democrats.
Despite listing it as a priority in the scorecard’s report, Senate Bill 200 was not one of the bills on which legislators’ votes were evaluated.
Ten out of the 16 Senate Democrats earned perfect 100 percent scores.
Republican Sen. Beth Martinez-Humenik was the high scorer among her caucus, at 43 percent.
Only one Republican senator, Jim Smallwood, earned a zero.
Perfect scores were also handed out to 31 out of the 36 members of the House Democratic Caucus.
Ten Republicans earned zeroes. The highest scoring Republican was Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland, at 50 percent.