"Victory has a hundred fathers," said President John F. Kennedy after the failed invasion of Cuba’s Bay of Pigs in 1961, "but failure is an orphan."
To his credit, Kennedy accepted the blame for that disastrous failure, though the CIA operation had been largely planned and designed during the Eisenhower administration.
The U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban there have become orphans, both literally and figuratively. A complicated and extensive blame-game is well underway.
We now hear that more than $2 trillion should not have been wasted in Afghanistan. Was it worth it? Should we have been there for 20 years? People are asking: "What were we doing trying to impose democracy and capitalism on a harsh and deeply embedded theocracy?" Complicating matters is that Afghanistan is one of the world's poorest nations and happens to be the world's largest suppliers of heroin.
But back in the fall of 2001, 93 percent of Americans supported President George W. Bush and the Pentagon in the mission to rid Afghanistan of al-Qaeda, capture Osama bin Laden, and topple the Taliban government that had provided safe haven to those who attacked us on 9/11.
The U.S. and its coalition of allies enjoyed remarkable success in late 2001. The Taliban government was ousted and al-Qaeda leaders were captured or killed or fled to Pakistan.
But Taliban insurgents became as resistant as the Vietcong had been two generations earlier in Vietnam. The Taliban adopted a similar philosophy: "The U.S. may have the clocks, but we have the time."
As the clock ticked, over 20 years, we called our efforts against the Taliban by different names: counter-insurgency, nation-building, democratic constitutionalism, state-building, or winning the hearts and minds of a distant, almost alien culture. Yet, as former president George W. Bush noted in his 2010 memoir Decision Points: "Our government was not prepared for nation-building."
Afghans speak many different languages and have markedly different religious traditions and different values and cultural traditions from our values of republicanism, equal opportunity, the rule of law and separation of church and state.
The U.S. may have its own political tribes and bosses, but the warlords and kleptocracy in Afghanistan are of a different magnitude.
Just as most South Vietnamese later acknowledged that the collapse of Vietnam was largely due to the corruption and distrust of their own government, so also many people suggest today that Afghanistan ultimately collapsed because the Afghan government lost the respect of the people.
Afghanistan is about the same size as Texas, with a population somewhat less than California's. We poured billions of dollars of military and humanitarian aid into the country. We built roads, schools, hospitals, and encouraged much greater educational and career opportunities for women. We "encouraged" the formation of a West-friendly government, with a new constitution, the democratic election of a president. and parliamentary elections that drew 7 million voters despite Taliban intimidation.
We had military bases all over the country. We had as many as 3,000 military outposts, more than 700,000 troops rotating through, and as many as 20,000 private contractors employed by the Defense and State Departments and the CIA. Toward the end of the war, we had more contractors in Afghanistan than military personnel. Over the 20 years of the war, contractors suffered twice the number of deaths (4,000) as U.S. military (2,400). The overall death estimates for Afghan civilians and military on all sides may have been 200,000.
Public support in the U.S. for the war in Afghanistan – at least majority support – lasted for nearly 19 years. That was much longer than public support for the wars in Korea, Vietnam, or Iraq. Public opinion soured on Truman's Korean "police action under U.N. auspices" in just a year and a half. And it took about three years for a majority of Americans to say our military efforts in Vietnam and Iraq were a mistake.
In comparison then, the long-term support for our military and nation building efforts in Afghanistan are worth noting.
Al-Qaeda terrorists had killed thousands of U.S. citizens on 9/11. They invaded our mainland and outraged Americans more than anything since the War of 1812. Almost uniformly Americans felt we could not take that attack and not strike back. We had to act. We had to punish those who enabled the terrorists, and to protect ourselves against future attacks. Support for the war ran high.
Another reason for high public support for the war in Afghanistan may have been that this was our first war without conscription. America relied on some form of the draft in our Revolution, in the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War and in Vietnam. Conscription came to an end in 1973 when we moved to an all-volunteer military. Support for this war lasted longer because there was no draft.
It will take several years for historians and documentary filmmakers to sort out the multiple factors that explain the why and how of losing Afghanistan. There are already several useful books and films that document the bravery of our soldiers as well as the missteps of the different U.S. presidents.
A great source, enlightening and riveting, is The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War (2021) by Craig Whitlock and the Washington Post. Also informative and gripping are the battlefield reports in Sean Parnell's Outlaw Platoon: Heroes, Renegades, Infidels and the Brotherhood of War in Afghanistan (2013) and Major Rusty Bradley's Lions of Kandahar: The Story of a Fight Against All Odds (2011).
We recommend several films about the 20-year war in Afghanistan:
• Restrepo (2007) – a superb account of a U.S. military outpost that faces harsh military combat challenges.
• The Lone Survivor (2013) – based on a non-fiction biography of a failed U.S. military raid to capture a Taliban leader in a small town.
• Hornet's Nest (2014) – a documentary about fighting in southern Afghanistan that shows the devastation caused by IEDs.
• The Tillman Story (2010) – how the Army and Pentagon covered up the death of Army Ranger Pat Tillman, a star defensive back for the NFL Arizona Cardinals who volunteered for the military after 9/11. Tillman was killed by friendly fire from his own unit, rather than bravely fighting the Taliban as the Pentagon wanted us to believe. Tillman's mother, this movie makes clear, relentlessly investigated her son's tragic death and forced the Pentagon and the Secretary of Defense to admit the cover-up.
• War Machine (2017) is a Netflix film featuring Brad Pitt as charismatic 4-Star General Stanley McCrystal. Based loosely on a book about the general and his Afghanistan military leadership, the film captures some of the battlefield training and exercises, yet is also a satirical portrait of McCrystal and his consistent requests (along with those from other generals) for more troops. McCrystal and his top aides are caught mocking President Barack Obama and his team, which forces Obama to relieve McCrystal of his command. Obama liked the general yet felt compelled to exercise civilian authority over the military in this publicly awkward case. It is a sad reality that Pat Tillman and Stanley McCrystal were two of the few media heroes of this war.
• Zero Dark Thirty (2017) is a suspenseful thriller that often seems like, yet is not, a documentary. Jessica Chastain gives an impressive performance as a dogged CIA operative determined to find leads to track down Osama bin Laden. She participates in some hard-to-watch torture scenes, which the movie implies did result in information that later led to bin Laden. Film director Kathryn Bigelow says she wishes these practices were not part of our history, but they are. She felt compelled to include this in her film. CIA officials denied her narrative. Some U.S. Senators, including John McCain, decried the movie's seeming intent on celebrating or justifying torture. Other critics fault this movie for suggesting that torture works and faulted the filmmakers for treating this material in such a non-judgmental way. Supporters of "enhanced interrogation" like former Vice President Richard Cheney liked the movie and applauded its themes. Meanwhile, the movie does provide a fascinating look at the CIA in operation. It also vividly retells the story of the remarkable Navy Seal mission to capture and kill bin Laden.
• Taxi to the Dark Side (2008) is a much more critical movie about the use and abuse of interrogation and torture practices in both Iraq and Afghanistan. It is more partisan and judgmental but perhaps a partial counterpoint to Zero Dark Thirty.
The big debate, likely to go on for some time, is how the 30,000 to 50,000 Taliban – whose main equipment often seemed to be motorbikes, cell phones and IEDs – defeated the U.S. and its International Coalition. Here are just a few of the explanations we have recently heard, listed in no particular order:
• Our generals on the ground kept asking for more troops than any president would grant, yet presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump all approved troop surges at one time or another.
• The U.S. military and CIA effectively defeated the Taliban government in late 2001. However the military now say it was not trained effectively enough to do the nation-building that was assigned next.
• U.S. intelligence agencies too often underestimated the efficiency, effectiveness, and shrewdness of the Taliban, who built on Afghanistan's anti-foreigner sentiments and launched anti-US propaganda efforts. The Taliban exploited their cozy relationship with Pakistan and heroin farmers.
• The US kept hoping, in vain, that Pakistan would help us control the borders and stop providing a safe haven for the Taliban. In fact, despite our giving billions of aid funds to them, Pakistan never helped us much. They talked a good game but pragmatically viewed the Taliban as an ally in their struggles with India.
• Opium. The U.S. spent at least $10 billion trying to limit or suppress the heroin growing and trade. Profits and "taxes" from this industry were invaluable for the Taliban arsenals. In fact, it is worth speculating whether the Taliban could have enjoyed any success if that crop and trade didn't exist. Prohibition programs, as Americans know, almost always fail.
• Corruption. The U.S. backed Kabul government could not change traditional quid pro quo bribery practices. The infusion of vast new military, infrastructure, and humanitarian aid encouraged more scheming and corruption. Much of the aid funds went to U.S. and Western corporations and contractors. History is likely to report that there was skimming and questionable deal-making as money and projects were rushed in emergency situations. Ultimately the distrust of the Kabul government eroded its functioning adequately.
• Afghan National Army (ANA). We poured billions into training and equipping this army. We kept being told they would soon be ready to defend their government without western coalition forces. But that was not to be. Now we hear that this army was poorly trained, poorly led, and poorly paid. Desertion, absenteeism, and corruption were widespread. We now hear of "Ghost Soldiers," as in Vietnam, who either didn't exist or showed up mainly for paydays. This has led some commentators to quip that, you may be able to rent an army for awhile, but you cannot buy one. Independent reports also assessed the Afghan National Police (ANP) as virtually worthless, poorly equipped, poorly trained, and riddled with drug abuse.
• Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). We had the military bases, the airfields, incredible air power, and state-of-the-art drones, but the Taliban had IEDs and suicide bombers. IEDs are relatively inexpensive, and they were regularly and ruthlessly used.
• War by Contractors. The U.S. and its allies heavily relied on private sector contractors. They did almost everything: cooks, guards, police training, road construction, intelligence gathering, and even fighting. Some were major U.S. national corporations, some were locals, and some were third-country nationals. It is not clear who coordinated all of them, thousands of them, and how the division of labor was allocated among the military, diplomats, and these private-sector quasi-mercenaries.
• Mission Confusion. In the first Persian Gulf War, the U.S. went in, did the job of getting Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait, and went home. In Afghanistan, we went in, and the mission shifted and our goals of imposing democracy and western values complicated the job for the Pentagon and its colleagues. We soon learned lessons earlier learned by Alexander the Great, the British, and the Soviets — namely that Afghanistan is a geographically tough country to occupy and is inhabited by an ethnically and religiously tenacious people.
Trying to get the deeply religious Muslin theocracy to embrace constitutional democracy and 21st century western egalitarian values was, apparently, an aspiration too ambitious.
Meanwhile misdirected drones, false arrests, and torture tactics were all fuel for the Taliban propaganda machine to sway the hearts and minds of previously neutral Afghans.
Back in 2004, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld declared: "There is absolutely no way in the world that we can be militarily defeated in Afghanistan."
The Pentagon and the White House too often gave us misleading "happy talk" reassurance of what was happening in Afghanistan. We were regularly told that we were not there to occupy but to merely be a transition helper. But Americans began to wonder, and the outspoken Donald Trump, as early as 2012, called it "a complete waste."
Yet President Trump changed his tune once he got to the White House. In 2017 he agreed to send more troops, saying the Afghans needed "more time." He promised that, with more troops and a change of operations, he would win the war once and for all. And when he could not do that, "the great negotiator" tried and failed to negotiate his way out it.
President Joe Biden approved an evacuation, which turned out to be unseemly and unpopular.
Most Americans now agree that it is good we have ended this war yet few Americans are optimistic about what is likely to happen there. There will remain many who think we should have had the patience we had in Germany and South Korea where we still have a significant military presence. Yet others will insist that our military efforts in Afghanistan were hardly in vain if they did indeed prevent further 9/11s from happening. Debates will and should continue.
There is a sports adage that comes to mind here: "Sometimes you win, and sometimes you learn." We are only now beginning to learn what happened in Afghanistan. We have much more to learn.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy regularly write on national and Colorado politics