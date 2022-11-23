Thousands of soldiers charged over steep hills, clambered through trenches and crawled under barbwire at Fort Carson Wednesday to memorialize the 55th anniversary of a Vietnam battle where hundreds lost their lives.
More than 8,000 soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division competed in the race meant to replicate, in part, a firefight that raged for 110 hours on Hill 875 during the battle of Dak To fought in the Central Highlands of Vietnam, Maj. Gen. David Hodne said. Portions of the division fought in the battle the Americans and South Vietnamese won.
"These troopers only spent two hours on that hill, but I know it gave some appreciation of how hard 110 hours of fighting is," Hodne said.
The contest was also one of the activities leading up to the 4th Infantry Division's 105th anniversary on Dec. 10.
The soldiers competed in a scenario to "rescue" their battalion commanders, who flew in on helicopters with "top secret" plans and then went down for purposes of the exercise.
The thousands of soldiers swept through dry grass and straight over the edge of a wash at dawn, hauling truck tires and other gear. The tires weighing about 170 pounds were rolled, dragged and carried over the 2.1-mile course that featured numerous obstacles.
Capt. Andrew Irwin said every single person in his company took a turn carrying the tire on a pole so they could run with it when possible.
"Just having your teammates to your left and your right, carries you," he said.
Combat engineers put in the obstacles that included berms, trenches and 7,000 feet of barbwire over about 32 hours, 1st Sgt. Trevor Johnson said. The team pounded 1,500 pickets to hold fencing, he said.
In addition to physical obstacles, the soldiers fought through burning tear gas in a narrow valley setting their eyes, nose and throat on fire. At the midway point, they collected their battalion commanders on litters and carried them over the challenging terrain as well.
A commander waiting for rescue, Sgt. Major Don Durgin, said challenges help build pride and highlight the division's history.
"It’s bringing the entire team together with one objective to build comradery and trust in the organization," Durgin said.
Members of the 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment and the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, tied in the initial race for a prizefighting-style bullet belt. So as a run-off, commanders and sergeant majors from each regiment competed in a three-legged race to break the tie. Lt. Col. Aaron Parks and Command Sgt. Major Michael Eilers dominated the three-legged race bringing home a third win for 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry, in the division-wide physical fitness contests that happen about every six months.
The regular intense contests that feature different courses each time help build quality teams, Hodne said.
"The secret to any good unit is every soldier believes in themselves. They believe in their teammates. They believe in their leaders," he said.