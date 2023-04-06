A preliminary sketch plan proposing 450 new homes south of Black Forest finally gained the El Paso County Planning Commission’s approval Thursday after developers sufficiently reworked the plan to address neighbors’ concerns over traffic, water supply and threats to their rural lifestyle, commission members said.

The Jaynes Property sketch plan, which details land designation for the single-family residential lots, commercial use and open space on 142 acres southwest of the intersection of Poco and Vollmer roads, was first denied by the Planning Commission in February on the basis that the proposed density on the plot's perimeter did not integrate enough with the character of existing 5-acre and 2.5-acre rural residential lots to the north and west.

The plan then went to the Board of County Commissioners on March 23, when commissioners granted Classic Homes CEO Doug Stimple’s request for a two-week extension to revise the sketch and resubmit it to the Planning Commission in hopes of an approval recommendation.

That request proved successful Thursday with Planning Commission members voting 8-1 for recommendation, citing their obligation to uphold property owner rights and what they believe was the developer’s "generous effort" to accommodate resident feedback.

"Ultimately, I look at the applicant ... before I'm going to necessarily look at the neighboring property rights," said commission member Joshua Patterson. "Unfortunately, this is one of those situations where expectations are very, very difficult to manage at this stage of the process."

Instead of 1-acre lots proposed in February across from 5-acre lots on Poco Road to the north, the revised sketch now proposes 2.5-acre lots, or the addition of five homes along the road. The new plan also features 0.7-acre lots instead of half-acre lots across from the 2.5-acre lots to the west. Internal density within the Jaynes property has been increased from 12 units to 15 units per acre to accommodate the transition, said Andrea Barlow of N.E.S. Inc., representing Classic Homes.

Water supply to the inner homes would be provided by the Falcon Area Water and Wastewater Authority, while the 2.5-acre lots would draw from individual wells, Barlow said.

According to county project manager Kari Parsons, the preliminary sketch approval phase does not require developers to show sufficient water supply.

Originally, primary access to the development would be via the widening of Vollmer Road from two to four lanes as well as the extension of Briargate Parkway, a four-lane, east-west artery generally connecting the Briargate area to Falcon to relieve stress on Woodmen Road, with no access onto Poco Road to maintain its rural integrity.

But because the revised plan features the new rural 2.5-acre lots, those homes are set to have their own access to Poco Road rather than enter through the rest of the subdivision, Barlow said.

"The fact that we now have homes coming on to our dirt road will significantly impact the amount of traffic that we experience," said neighbor Tyler Christian. "We would just ask that they stick with the original promise to not have any access to the new development onto Poco Road."

Barlow said that promise was made early in the planning process, when the area was slated for much higher density that would have overwhelmed Poco Road.

"In pushing for the rural residential buffer, which we've provided, the trade off is that they are going to be accessing directly off Poco," Barlow said.

Rachonne Smith, whose property is surrounded by the Jaynes Property on three sides, said she worked with the developer to also increase the density around her home from three half-acre lots to two 0.7-acre lots but is still concerned about increased crime and traffic and the leveling of the natural bluff and ponderosa pines that block the city from view.

"My husband worked an insane amount of overtime and I worked two jobs for a number of years to be able to afford our dream property," Smith said. "It is devastating to us to see the city literally coming to our property lines."

But Barlow has argued that the development abided by requirements outlined in the county’s Master Plan, a document that establishes a vision for accommodating mass growth that could swell the county’s population by another 250,000 by 2050. Barlow said the Jaynes Property development is the “last piece of (the) puzzle” of mass development in the area, like the 5,000 approved units in the Sterling Ranch subdivision to the east and the high-density Retreat at Timber Ridge to the northeast.

In support of the sketch plan, commission member Thomas Bailey said residents are "trying to move the goalposts" of what will satisfy them, and said that while it's difficult to adjust to change, especially when one has lived in a place for decades, development in high-priority areas is inevitable.

"This development shouldn't be a surprise to anybody, because ... the writing has been on the wall for a long time," Bailey said.

The plan is set to go before County Commissioners for a final vote on April 18.

