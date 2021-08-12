The U.S. Census Bureau will release the official 2020 census data today, providing a detailed snapshot of today's United States population, and revealing how the nation has changed since the last full census 10 years ago.

The new data will provide numbers of people and households, along with race and ethnicity data, down to small neighborhood units, giving the most granular look at the population in 10 years. It will also provide data for the political reapportionment and redistricting that happens every 10 years, and give Congress an accurate count of the population to be used for congressional funding allocations.

The data is months behind schedule because of cascading problems caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. The data collection period had to be extended as it was scheduled to take place during global "stay-at-home" orders.

In addition, many researchers have said they believe the pandemic caused a significant shift in the population, with people leaving cities for more remote areas, some of which could be temporary and some which could be permanent. But whichever shift occurred, it won't be in the census data, because it would have happened largely after the date used by the census bureau to determine where a person lives — April 1, 2020 — meaning the pandemic's full effect on the population will largely be left out of the data.

The data is also used for congressional spending, because it shows where money is needed for new roads, schools or hospitals, among other publicly-funded institutions, based on shifting populations.

The U.S. Census is a tradition dating back to the founding of the nation, and it was one of the revolutionary features of American Democracy, because it enables the reapportionment of political power in the U.S. House of Representatives, based on population.

Census numbers released in April spurred the decision for Colorado to receive a new eighth congressional district.

Colorado had the 7th fastest growth among states in the past decade (8th including the District of Columbia), by percentage growth, based on the census bureau's state population figures released earlier this year. The state grew by nearly 800,000 residents, or about 15%. The United States’ population grew by about 7% during the same time.

Texas grew by an astounding 4.1 million residents. Florida grew by 2.9 million and Arizona grew by 1 million.

