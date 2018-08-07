WASHINGTON • The judge who allowed AT&T’s mega-merger with Time Warner was clearly wrong in concluding the marriage won’t harm consumers, the Trump Justice Department argued Monday in challenging the decision.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon misunderstood the complexities of the booming pay-TV market and the nature of AT&T’s competitors, the department’s antitrust regulators asserted in their filing.
But AT&T General Counsel David McAtee said that there’s nothing in the government’s new filing that should lead to Leon’s ruling being overturned. “Appeals aren’t ‘do-overs,’” he said.
Leon’s June ruling opened the way for one of the biggest media deals ever: phone and pay-TV titan AT&T’s $81 billion takeover of Time Warner, the owner of CNN, HBO, the Warner Bros. movie studio, “Game of Thrones,” A-list sports programming and other “must-see” shows.
The merger was swiftly consummated, just two days after Leon’s ruling and almost as soon as the Justice Department signaled it wouldn’t seek to temporarily block the merger while it pondered an appeal.