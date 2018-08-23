WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has laid down rules aimed at preventing residents in high-tax states from avoiding a new cap on widely popular state and local tax deductions. The action under the new Republican tax law pits the government against high-tax, heavily Democratic states in an election-year showdown.
The Treasury Department's rules released Thursday target moves by states like New York, New Jersey and California — where residents could see substantial increases in their federal tax bills next spring because of the $10,000 cap on state and local deductions. The cap was put in as a compromise to eliminating the deductions completely, as part of the massive GOP tax package pushed by President Donald Trump and enacted late last year. Experts say the issue likely will have to be resolved by the federal courts.
But the new rules' "dollar-for-dollar" limit also applies to many other states that already have charitable funds offering tax breaks — and those programs too could be hurt by the rules. Those states include solidly Republican ones and others with relatively low taxes. In those programs, donors to schools, hospitals or land-conservation programs can get their state taxes reduced in return — plus a charitable deduction on their federal tax returns.
The limit means taxpayers only can deduct as a charitable contribution the portion of their donation for which they don't also get a state tax credit.
While the aim of the rules is to challenge the high-tax states' moves to skirt the cap, "these regulations sweep more broadly than that," said Daniel Rosen, a tax lawyer at Baker McKenzie who formerly was an IRS official.
Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said he was surprised by the broad reach of the rules, affecting both high-tax states' "workaround" efforts and existing programs in Republican states to fund private-school tuition.
He also noted the prompt effective-date of the rules, Aug. 27 — which could spur a wave of donations to current programs before the deductions are limited. "I think this is going to cause an unbelievable opening of the pipeline," Rosenthal said.
Four high-tax states — Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and New York — already have sued the federal government over the deduction cap, asserting it's aimed at hurting a group of Democratic states and tramples on their constitutional budget-making authority.
A dozen high-tax states have taken or are considering measures to get around the cap. Most of the workarounds take advantage of federal deductions for charitable contributions — which aren't capped — in place of the old deductions for paying state and local income taxes. So people's state and local taxes exceeding $10,000, which can't be deducted, are turned into deductible charitable donations.