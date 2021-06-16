TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he’s sending state and local law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico, answering a request from the governors of Arizona and Texas for help from other states to prevent illegal immigration and deport those here illegally.
DeSantis blamed President Joe Biden for undoing many of the policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, to enforce immigration laws, saying those moves have led to a surge in illegal drug importation and crime.
“We believe securing the border is important for our country,” DeSantis said at a Pensacola news conference. “Where the federal government has failed the states are stepping up and doing our best to fill the void.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have committed to sending resources and aid, as have local sheriffs from Brevard, Escambia, Hillsborough, Holmes, Lee, Okaloosa, Pasco, Santa Rosa and Walton counties.
But it’s unclear how many officers will be sent, what they’ll be doing when they get there or how much it will cost state taxpayers. DeSantis said those details haven’t been finalized yet, but said they’ll be gone for 16 days, the length requested by Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.
The letter from the governors was sent to the other 48 states, and DeSantis said Florida is the first to agree to send aid.
When asked if the diversion of Florida law enforcement would hurt police efforts in Florida, DeSantis said helping prevent illegal immigration will reduce crime in the state.
On Tuesday, though, DeSantis blamed an increase in violent crime on cuts to police budgets when he was asked about a spike in violent crimes in the state, particularly mass shootings in South Florida, and touted his move to allow local sheriffs to appeal funding cuts to the state.
“The areas where you’re seeing massive increases in crime, almost invariably they’ve adopted either soft on crime policies or turned their back on law enforcement,” DeSantis said after a Cabinet meeting. “That allows more crime to occur.”
The Florida Police Benevolent Association did not return a request for comment.
Some Democrats objected to the move.