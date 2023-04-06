LANSING, Mich. • Ahead of a highly anticipated presidential announcement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Michigan for his first appearance this year in the battleground state transformed by Democratic majorities under high-profile Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The visit put the contrasting leadership styles of the Republican and Democrat on display after they scored landslide 2022 reelection victories that vaulted them to be their parties’ brightest emerging stars.

In Florida, DeSantis and the GOP-dominated Legislature have moved the state further right, waging a culture war on what the governor has called “woke” agendas. In Michigan, Whitmer has led the way on codifying abortion rights and advancing sweeping gun reform with Democrats in full control for the first time in decades.

Whitmer has been a top ally to President Joe Biden and a kind of proxy for his leadership in their party — and what’s possible under Democrats. DeSantis is one of the top potential candidates looking to unseat Biden next year.

Thursday’s visit was also one of DeSantis’s first out-of-state appearances since former President Donald Trump was indicted.

With all eyes on Trump, others vying for the GOP nomination have found it difficult to gain much notice.

Trump frequently targets DeSantis — a similarity the governor shares with Whitmer, who Trump labeled “that woman from Michigan” during his presidency. Recently, Trump has ramped up his DeSantis criticism, saying during a rally in Waco on March 25 that the Florida politician was disloyal and “dropping like a rock.”

DeSantis began Thursday’s tour by speaking at a GOP event in center of the state. He avoided mentioning Trump but criticized Biden, who he called “weak” and “controlled by the most left party elements of his own party.”

DeSantis told the crowd he brought “a message of optimism based on what we’ve done in the free state of Florida,” while outlining his “bold agenda.” He drew distinct policy comparisons to Michigan in the areas of education and COVID-19 lockdowns.

“I do remember during COVID people fleeing those lockdowns in Michigan,” DeSantis said.

“People were treated very, very poorly and parents were upset with the schools and everything else, and they would tell me this.”

State Rep. Bill G. Schuette, a Midland-area Republican, described Michigan as the “anti-Florida” as he introduced DeSantis.

Since Florida’s legislative session began in early March, DeSantis has worked to expand the state’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law, ban diversity and equity programs at public universities and eliminate concealed carry restrictions.

The state has also begun passing a six-week abortion ban backed by DeSantis.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak Thursday night at Hillsdale College, a small, Christian classical liberal arts college in southern Michigan. He called the school a “model” for his transformation of Florida’s New College, a small liberal arts school he said is indoctrinating students with leftist ideology and should be revamped into a more conservative institution.

The Midland event drew over 100 demonstrators outside.