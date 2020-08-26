WASHINGTON • Republicans opened the third night of their convention with an aggressive defense of law enforcement, as the nation faced renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.
The opening speakers seized on the national reckoning over racial injustice to argue that Democratic leaders are allowing lawlessness to prevail in cities from coast to coast.
“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs,” declared South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem. “People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t — good, hard-working Americans —are left to fend for themselves.”
The historic convergence of health, economic, environmental and social emergencies is only increasing the pressure on Trump, as he looks to reshape the contours of his campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden with Election Day just 10 weeks off and early voting beginning much sooner.
The GOP’s convention response to those growing challenges has been uneven. While Trump has issued tweets about the hurricane, few convention speakers addressed it or the wildfires.
The convention lineup has included speakers who have been at odds with the Black Lives Matter movement, including a St. Louis couple who brandished guns and the Kentucky attorney general who has not yet filed charges in the death of a woman killed by police.
Wednesday night’s lineup was expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, N.C., Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest” and the president’s record of trying to help Black Americans.
“These achievements demonstrate that Donald Trump truly cares about black lives,” Henderson was to say. “His policies show his heart. He has done more for black Americans in four years than Joe Biden has done in 50.”
Convention speakers were also reinforcing Trump’s law-and-order message, warning that electing Biden would lead to violence in American cities spilling into the suburbs.
Trump’s campaign believes his aggressive response will help him with suburban women voters who may be concerned by the protests. — though it may only deepen his deficit with Black voters.
Burgess Owens, a former NFL player now running for Congress in Utah, declared, “This November, we stand at a crossroads. Mobs torch our cities while popular members of Congress promote the same socialism my father fought against in World War II.”