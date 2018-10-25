SAN FRANCISCO • Google announced it has fired 48 employees for alleged sexual harassment during the past two years without severance packages, hours after a news report that it had protected some male executives facing sexual misconduct allegations and offered them large sums to leave the company.
The surprise disclosure Thursday came in an email to employees from CEO Sundar Pichai. It was a response to a New York Times report that the company had dismissed the executive in charge of its Android software for sexual misconduct in 2014 and paid him handsomely to leave.
A spokesman for Andy Rubin said he left on his own accord and has never been informed of any accusations of sexual misconduct. Rubin acknowledges having consensual sexual relationships with Google employees that didn’t report to him, adhering to the boundaries drawn by Google policy at that time.