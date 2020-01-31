PGA Tour
Scottsdale, Ariz: Wyndham Clark shot a career-best 10-under 61 to take the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The PGA reported he had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch Friday, and flirted with a course record.
“I hit a lot of fairways and I just gave myself a lot of looks and the putter was hot,” Clark said on the PGA website.
Clark was a stroke off the course record of 60 set by Grant Waite in 1996 and matched by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001 and Phil Mickelson in 2005 and 2013.
PGA Tour Champions
Marrkech, Morocco: Stephen Ames shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Morocco Champions.
Ames had a 12-under 132 total at Samanah Golf Club in the senior tour’s first event in Africa.. He matched the course record with a 63 on Thursday for a four-stroke lead.
“Not a bad day. I played nice today,” Ames said. “Wasn’t as much wind as yesterday on the back nine, but I think overall the pins were tucked a little bit more, obviously. But overall I think the golf course played very fair and the setup of the golf course by the officials was nicely done.”
European Tour
King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: Victor Perez birdied four of his last six holes to shoot a second straight 5-under 65 and take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Saudi International on Friday.
The French golfer maintained his great form on the European Tour that has seen him finish outside the top 20 just once since winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in September for his first title, climbing to No. 41 in the ranking in the process.